TV viewers hail binge-worthy Death in Paradise-style crime drama as 'brilliant'

Love cosy crime? This Australia-set detective drama could be your next binge-watch.

Darby and Joan, which first aired in 2022 and returned with a second season in 2024, follows the unlikely partnership between a retired Aussie detective and a widowed English nurse searching for answers about her husband's mysterious death.

It's safe to say viewers are loving the show, which is currently airing on U&Drama and the streaming service U in the UK.

© Vince Valitutti/AcornTV Greta Scacchi and Bryan Brown star in Darby and Joan

Taking to social media in praise of season two, one person wrote: "Just finished watching the excellent second season of #DarbyAndJoan on #AcornTV. Likeable characters, fun mysteries, and gorgeous scenery that makes us want to drive the open roads of Australia! Here's hoping there will be another season," while another called for a third series, adding: "Where is #DarbyAndJoan S3? This little gem could be the #DowntonAbbey of #DownUnder; seriously, not kidding."

A third fan compared the show to the BBC's hit detective series, Death in Paradise, penning: "The ABC's #DarbyAndJoan has a very Death in Paradise vibe to it," while another hailed the show as "brilliant", adding: "Good acting, great story, just a pleasure to watch."

© Vince Valitutti/AcornTV Viewers have hailed the series as "brilliant"

What is Darby and Joan about?

The series follows widowed English nurse, Joan Kirkhope (Greta Scacchi), who is on a quest to find answers about her husband's mysterious death, while ex-detective Jack Darby (Bryan Brown) has taken to the open road to escape his past.

The series one synopsis continues: "But when they collide in the Australian outback and become drawn into a series of mysteries, this unlikely investigative duo soon realise the most intriguing puzzle they face is each other."

© Vince Valitutti/AcornTV The show follows the unlikely partnership between a retired Aussie detective and a widowed English nurse

The second season picks up one year after the events of the first, and while Jack and Joan's relationship is stronger than ever, the road ahead is still rocky.

The synopsis continues: "Jack is determined to clear his name after a scandal that ended his career is unearthed. Convinced that someone out there holds the key to what really happened on that fateful night, he sets off to investigate. Ever persistent and endlessly curious, Joan insists on joining the hunt but as their journey leads them through more stunning landscapes and puzzling cases, it becomes clear that someone is following their trail.

"As they travel through Queensland, their quest becomes a race against time. Can the dynamic duo really uncover the truth after all these years, or will their search for answers only unearth more questions?"

How to watch Darby and Joan

The crime series is currently airing on U&Drama on Wednesdays at 8pm, and is available to stream on U.

© Vince Valitutti/AcornTV The series is available to stream on U

Season two is also set for DVD and digital release on 28 July, alongside the series one and two box set.