Sarah Michelle Gellar breaks silence on viral Jennifer Love Hewitt 'snub'

Jennifer Love Hewitt has revealed she will be returning for a reboot to the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise – and it explains the viral moment that saw her former co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar walk away from an interview when asked about the rumors.

"It’s never too late to go back. Julie James is returning. I know what you will be doing next summer! @IKnowWhatYouDidLastSummerMovie," Jennifer shared on social media on Friday December 12, alongside a picture of her staring into the mirror, surrounded by post-it notes with the title of the movie written on it.

Production has been underway for a week now, and when Sarah Michelle was asked what fans can expect in an interview this week, she said: "It’s so good. Again, there’s so many great stories, and the way to honor them is to just extend that universe. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson has put together an incredible cast, and the script is so much fun."

But when asked if 9-1-1 actress Jennifer would be returning, Sarah Michelle froze, and then said: "I have nothing to do with that." Watch the moment here:

Viewers wondered if it was a shady response by Sarah Michelle – there were rumors of an on-set feud between the pair in 1997 – but now the Buffy The Vampire Slayer star has broken her silence, revealing she didn't want to speak out of turn after already breaking one NDA this week.

"Aspiring actors please note: this deer in the headlights reaction is perfect for when you are excited to see so many old friends in one project but have already stupidly forgotten what NDA means once this month," she wrote.

Sarah Michelle had previously shared an on-set picture of a director's chair, confirming that the film was in production, but after she posted it to Instagram Stories, she was told that the project had not yet been announced.

Sarah Michelle will not be starring in the film, as her character Helen Shivers was murdered in the original, but her real-life husband, Freddie Prinze JR will be returning as Ray Bronson.

"I found out that they hadn't posted any pictures from the set yet, and hadn't announced they started filming. Yeah ... that was an 'Oops! My bad!' " she shared on Live with Kelly and Mark, admitting that she "got in a little bit of trouble".

Jennifer also spoke about the alleged rumors this week, speaking on Tommy DiDario's I've Never Said This Before podcast: "I just heard that there’s this whole thing where [people] think Sarah and I are fighting or something."

When asked if she and Sarah Michelle were friends, she added: "Totally, I mean all of us were in that experience together kind of figuring it all out."

Freddie and Sarah Michelle met on the set of the film and have been married since 2002; they have two children together.