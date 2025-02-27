Brenda Song talks her and Macaulay Culkin's young kids joining 'crazy' industry in honest confession

Being a child actress was the sweet life indeed for Brenda Song.

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody actress was six years old when she started acting, and it wasn't long before she became a Disney Channel darling with her roles in the Dylan and Cole Sprouse show or the movie Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior.

Now, as her two kids with fellow child actor Macaulay Culkin approach the age both of their parents made their acting debuts — the Home Alone actor's was in 1988 when he was four years old — the Running Point actress is getting candid about how she would feel should their kids want to follow in their parents' footsteps.

Speaking with People, Brenda first said: "They can do whatever they want to do," though noted: "I just want them to go to school and enjoy their anonymity while they can because they didn't ask for me and Mac to be their parents."

"So I want them to be able to make that choice on their own," she emphasized.

Still, she continued: "But of course, for me, I had such an incredible experience as a child actor — the places I've gotten to see, the people I've gotten to meet — I would be so supportive if my kids wanted to be an actor."

The doting mom then joked: "I mean of course I'd love them to be a doctor or like a lawyer because I know how crazy this industry is," before maintaining: "But I also want to be able to support them in any way possible."

Brenda, whose parents were both born in Thailand and later met in Sacramento, California, was born in Carmichael, a suburb in the capital city, though her family later moved to Los Angeles to support her acting career.

She further reflected: "I know that from being three years old and seeing my parents understand that I had this weird drive at such a young age and opportunity to do something that I really loved, and make a career out of it. I want to be able to do that for my kids."

"I couldn't imagine if my parents didn't allow me to do this, I would have gone crazy," she added.

Brenda and Macaulay started quietly dating in 2017, and were confirmed to be engaged in early 2022.

They welcomed their first child, son Dakota, in April of 2021, followed by another son, Carson, born in 2022.