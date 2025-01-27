Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin share ultra-rare picture of life in their family home with two sons

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin have kept their relationship out of the spotlight for years, and now they're finally sharing some more intimate details of their time in and out of the public eye.

Brenda, 36, and Macaulay, 44, first met back in 2014 at actor Seth Green's house, where Macaulay was staying at the time after Seth and Brenda's Fox sitcom was just canceled.

The actress recalled during the couple's new joint interview with Cosmopolitan that Macaulay tried to lighten the mood by making jokes. "He was trying to be funny about our show being canceled and I was not having it," she said, and he remembered her being "thoroughly unimpressed by me."

However, in 2017, they were brought back together by Seth to star in the film Changeland, and through close proximity, they eventually ended up falling in love, although they didn't officially start dating until after production wrapped.

"I'd never felt this way before," the Home Alone star confessed. "I believed in her. I mean, I believed in people before, but I believed in her down to my bone marrow. You know what I mean? I put it behind the armor though, behind that shield."

© Getty Images Macaulay and Brenda have been together since 2017

The couple have since gotten engaged and are now doting parents to two sons, three-year-old Dakota (named after Macaulay's late sister) and two-year-old Carson. They explained that Macaulay often assumes the role of the "homebody dad" and they care for their kids without the help of a nanny, relying more so on Brenda's parents.

They also described Dakota (nicknamed "DakDak") being more like Macaulay, causing them to butt heads more often, and Carson being more like Brenda and possessing a raspy voice. "But Carson walks on his tippy-toes, like me," the dad-of-two adds, saying Dakota is "a stomper" like Brenda.

© Getty Images They share two sons, Dakota and Carson

The longtime couple, who made their debut with their young family at Macaulay's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in December 2023, also paint a picture of what life at home looks like, including Christmases watching Home Alone.

"Dakota thinks that he's Kevin McCallister," the Suite Life of Zack and Cody star jokes. "And [Macaulay] will jokingly ask, 'Do you remember you did that scene?' And he goes, 'Yeah!'" to which Macaulay joked: "Boy, I'm raising a liar."

© Getty Images "Dakota thinks that he's Kevin McCallister."

Brenda and Macaulay also spoke about eventually tying the knot, despite having been engaged for a few years (it is unclear when the engagement took place). "We talked about eloping," she explained.

"But I was like, 'If we eloped, my mom would have a heart attack that she wasn't going to be there…'" to which the actor responded that hurting his future mother-in-law was not his intention. "I wouldn't even!"

© Getty Images The couple got engaged a few years earlier, although have not yet planned a wedding

The My Girl star fondly spoke of prioritizing his fiancée's feelings about marriage and their relationship. "I wasn't putting the onus on her, but at the same time, I was like, 'No, I want the things that you want. I'm in this to the end, to the very end.'"