Caitríona Balfe's appearance in buff new boxing movie is worlds away from Outlander

Caitríona Balfe has a new role — and Outlander fans might struggle to recognize her.

The actress is starring alongside Orlando Bloom in the boxing film, The Cut, and the exhilerating trailer is a head-turner.

Far from her fictional character of Claire Fraser, Caitríona plays Caitlin Harney, who is the wife of a retired boxer, played by Orlando.

He spirals out of control as he tries to shed an impossible 26 pounds in six days to get into fighting shape.

WATCH: The gripping trailer for The Cut starring Caitriona Balfe and Orlando Bloom

Caitríona's concern for her husband is apparent in the trailer in which she's ditched her 18th century get up for casual sporting attire.

One photo shows her in the ring with Orlando as she helps him train. Wearing lycra shorts and a sleeveless t-shirt, she raises the pads as he prepares to spar with her.

Caitríona has confessed the role is a departure from her usual work, and she's sad to say goodbye to Outlander.

Season eight has been confirmed to air in "early 2026" and she penned an emotional message about the show's conclusion on Instagram.

© Republic Pictures Caitriona and Orlando in The Cut

She shared the poster for the final series and wrote: "Wow. I never thought we be so lucky to get this far... and now that we have I never thought we would have to say goodbye... what a journey... what a story.

"Thank you to Diana, the fans, our crew, fellow cast and our writers and producers... everyone at Sony and Starz... here is our final poster."

Real life friendship

It's a very different look from Outlander

She played Sam Heughan's wife in Outlander and the two forged a firm friendship.

"We've been so lucky," she told ExtraTV of their bond. "I think you never know who you're going to get to work with, do you? I just feel really grateful that from day one, Sam and I have really gotten along and I think we also both made a conscious effort to really have each other's backs and we knew that whatever length of time we would have on the show or whatever the journey was going to be, he and I were the only two people who were going to understand this unique experience."

Personal life

© Getty She's married to Tony McGill

In real life, Caitríona is married to Tony McGill. They dated for at least two years before their engagement in 2018.

Caitríona has refrained from speaking about Tony in interviews, however, when she confirmed her engagement to People, she said she was "very happy." Their top-secret wedding was held at St. Mary's Church in Bruton, Somerset on 10 August 2019.

© Getty Sam is single

Sam remains single but has confessed he's actively seeking love.