See the Outlander cast at the start of their careers – epic throwback photos

Before heading to the Scottish Highlands to shoot Outlander, our favourite stars were charting very different paths. Sam Heughan had landed recurring and minor roles in TV shows, while Caitriona Balfe had made the transition from modelling to acting.
Amidst the current 'Droughtlander,' we're taking a trip down memory lane. Keep scrolling for a glimpse of the cast at the start of their careers…
Caitriona Balfe
Caitriona Balfe had a completely different career before taking a trip through the stones. Working as a model, the actress walked for Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Givenchy in the early 2000s before quitting the industry altogether when she was 27. In the above photo, Caitriona can be seen walking for Anna Molinari at Milan Fashion Week in 2001.
Opening up about her decision to quit modelling, Caitriona told The Guardian: "Everyone's experience is different, but I know my confidence and my self-esteem when I finished was in the toilet. Being in that for so long can leave you pretty messed up for a little bit."
Thankfully, Caitriona made the transition to acting, and after appearing in Super 8 and Now You See Me, she was cast as resident powerhouse Claire Fraser in Outlander.
Read more
Sam Heughan
It's hard to imagine Sam Heughan without Jamie's signature red curls, but in 2010 the star sported a completely different look. Pictured at the British Soap Awards in London, Sam had just appeared as Scott Nielson in Doctors, and he was on the precipice of landing a role in the Hallmark movie, A Princess for Christmas.
Sophie Skelton
Sophie Skelton first appeared as Brianna Fraser in 2016, but she was no stranger to the world of TV. You may have spotted the 30-year-old in episodes of DCI Banks, Waterloo Road, Doctors and So Awkward prior to her casting.
Richard Rankin
Richard Rankin was in his mid-twenties when a chance meeting with a Hollywood producer changed everything. Having originally decided to pursue a career in IT, Richard decided to make the switch to acting and subsequently appeared in Burnistoun, The Crimson Field, Silent Witness and The Syndicate before taking on the role of Roger MacKenzie.
Graham McTavish
Graham McTavish is almost unrecognisable without his infamous facial hair! Pictured in 2007, the Scottish star can be seen at the world premiere of Resident Evil: Extinction. At this point in time, Graham was already well-established on the acting scene and had featured in episodes of Taggart, Casualty, Red Dwarf, The Bill and NCIS.
John Bell
John Bell started out as a child actor; one of his earliest roles was in a 2007 episode of Doctor Who. Among his impressive list of credits, John also appeared in Tracy Beaker Returns, Battleship and two of The Hobbit films. Above, he can be seen as the character Bain in The Desolation of Smaug.