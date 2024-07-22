See the Outlander cast at the start of their careers – epic throwback photos

Caitriona Balfe had a completely different career before taking a trip through the stones. Working as a model, the actress walked for Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Givenchy in the early 2000s before quitting the industry altogether when she was 27. In the above photo, Caitriona can be seen walking for Anna Molinari at Milan Fashion Week in 2001.

Opening up about her decision to quit modelling, Caitriona told The Guardian: "Everyone's experience is different, but I know my confidence and my self-esteem when I finished was in the toilet. Being in that for so long can leave you pretty messed up for a little bit."

Thankfully, Caitriona made the transition to acting, and after appearing in Super 8 and Now You See Me, she was cast as resident powerhouse Claire Fraser in Outlander.