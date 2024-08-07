Outlander's Sam Heughan sends fans into meltdown with exciting show update

Sam Heughan is celebrating 10 years of Outlander. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, The actor, known and loved for his portrayal of Jamie Fraser, marked the milestone with an exciting announcement.

"This Friday is the 10th anniversary of @outlander_starz – can you believe it?" We wanted to take a moment to thank all the fans for their support over the years. We wouldn't be here without you!" he began.

"We're headed to New York this October! Join us for a 10th-anniversary celebration at PaleyFest on Wednesday, October 16 and….an epic Outlander Season 7, Part 2 New York Comic Con panel Thursday, October 17!!!! (Not season 2, I got distracted by almost being run over…) We hope to see you there!"

© Starz Outlander first premiered in 2014

Amid the comments, fans congratulated Sam on Outlander's anniversary. "10 years, what a beautiful, fantastic ride it has been," wrote one. "Congratulations for these 10 years, I love it so much," added another.

A mainstay on our screens for a decade, Outlander will eventually conclude with its eighth and final season. Set to consist of 10 episodes, one of them will be directed by leading lady, Caitriona Balfe.

Appearing on Good Morning America in June, the Claire Fraser actress explained that she was "really excited" to take a step behind the cameras. "I feel really fortunate to have been given the opportunity on the show. We've been on it now for almost ten years so it felt like the perfect place to try something new," she reflected.

"I've already been doing a little bit of second unit this season and gotten to direct Sophie [Skelton] and John Bell, but not this man yet," she said, gesturing to her co-star, Sam.

© James Minchin Outlander will conclude with its eighth and final season

For Caitriona and Sam, Outlander's ending has sparked mixed emotions. "It's going to be such a bittersweet moment. I think all things have to come to an end but it's going to be really hard to say goodbye to this show," Caitriona mused.

"I am definitely going to keep, I mean I love all of Jamie's weapons, but I love his boots," Sam chimed in. "His boots are the thing that I feel like I'm Jamie when I put them on."

© STARZ Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe behind the scenes of Outlander season 7

Outlander may be coming to an end, but fans still have 18 episodes left to enjoy. In addition to season eight's 10, season seven part two, which premieres on November 22, has another eight to go.

The trailer for the seventh instalment was recently shared by Starz, which you can watch below. Ahead of its long-awaited premiere, Executive producer Maril Davis told Entertainment Weekly that Claire and Jamie's return to Scotland might not be all they expect.

"You know that saying 'You can never go home again?' That's definitely true. Home is never the home you knew. It's never going to be the same," she teased.

"That's true when we come back — there's troubling things on the horizon and some painful stuff. It's bittersweet. It's a homecoming, but things happen that are more of a sad note."