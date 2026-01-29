Outlander reveals 'heart-wrenching' new look at long-awaited final season

Calling all Outlander fans! The trailer for the upcoming eighth and final season has officially dropped, teasing plenty of edge-of-your-seat drama.

Fans have been patiently waiting for the new episodes, which premiere on MGM+ in the UK on 7 March, over a year after season seven arrived on our screens.

© Robert Wilson/Starz Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan star in Outlander

It's been over ten years since the sweeping period drama made its debut, and if the trailer is anything to go by, it looks like fans are in for an emotional ride. The ten-part series marks the final chapter of Claire and Jamie's epic love story, which has garnered a legion of dedicated fans thanks to its historical detail, compelling time-travel fantasy and the electric chemistry between leading stars Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan. There's no doubt viewers will be counting down the days until the release of season eight.

Here's what we know so far…

What is season eight about?

Fans can expect "tender romance and the edge-of-your-seat drama" from the new season, which asks if Jamie Fraser can once again escape the grasp of fate.

In season seven, the Frasers found themselves wrapped up in the turmoil of the American Revolution. The season concluded with Jamie's decision to resign his Continental Army commission and return to Fraser's Ridge with Claire. Elsewhere, the MacKenzie's needed to decide where to settle next following an emotional family reunion, while the finale ended with a shocking twist regarding Claire and Jamie's first daughter, Faith.

© Robert Wilson/Starz Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton reprise their roles in season eight

Season eight sees Jamie and Claire find that the war has followed them back to Fraser's Ridge, which has become a thriving settlement in their absence.

The synopsis continues: "With new arrivals and changes made during their years away, the Frasers are confronted with the question of what they are willing to sacrifice for the place they call home and, more importantly, what they would sacrifice to stay together. While the Frasers keep a united front against outside intruders, family secrets finally coming to light threaten to tear them apart from the inside. Although they've left the war for America's freedom behind, their fight for Fraser's Ridge has only just begun."

Who stars in season eight?

Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan will, of course, reprise their roles as Claire Fraser and Jamie Fraser, respectively.

Fans can also expect to see Sophie Skelton return as Brianna MacKenzie, alongside Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, John Bell as Young Ian, David Berry as Lord John Grey, Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter.

© Starz/Robert Wilson The final series premieres in March

How to watch season 8

Season eight will premiere on MGM+ on 7 March, 2026. The series debuts in the US on STARZ on 6 March.