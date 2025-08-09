Viewers finally spot Taylor Swift's major role in hit TV show

Since season one of Amazon Prime's The Summer I Turned Pretty, Taylor Swift's music has had a starring role in the hit show.

From 'Lover' in the first ever episode, to 'This Love' as Belly and Conrad share their first kiss, to the devastating 'You're Losing Me,' when Belly finds out Jeremiah has cheated on her in season three, Taylor's music soundtracks some of the most major moments in the TV adaptation of Jenny Han's novels.

The musician's tracks are even featured in promotional trailers for the show, but since the groundbreaking fifth episode of season three dropped this week, fans finally noticed that Taylor Swift plays a more important role than simply soundtracking the show.

© Erika Doss/Prime Taylor Swift's music is key in The Summer I Turned Pretty

Taylor Swift's starring role

In an Instagram reel, one viewer made a connection between Taylor's music and the onscreen drama, theorising (as only Taylor fans do): "Taylor Swift's music has always been tied to Belly's inner emotions.

"In season three, episode one, we heard 'You're Losing Me' when she confronts Jeremiah. [The lack of] Taylor in two and four reflects Belly's emotional numbness. She's disconnected, confused, uncertain.

"No spark, no clarity. No music. Until we hear Taylor again, Belly's heart is on pause," the fan continued, adding dramatically: "The silence is deafening."

Fellow viewers chimed in, agreeing with the theory. "When Taylor returns, the moment she runs back to Conrad, [it's because] her heart will be beating again."

Another mused on the choice of a Beyonce song playing when Belly and Jeremiah were together. "Is this why they played Beyonce for that one Jeremiah and Belly kiss? Because she’s feeling something but it's not really her?"

© Amazon Prime Viewers think Belly's thoughts mirror Taylor's music

While we wait patiently to hear Taylor again on The Summer I Turned Pretty, revisit the best times her music has appeared on the show so far.

Taylor Swift in The Summer I Turned Pretty

1. Season one – 'False God'

Taylor's seventh album, 'Lover', was almost another character in season one, with tracks from the record soundtracking Belly's first mentions of Conrad (with 'Cruel Summer' in the background) and their first interaction of the season – 'Lover', as mentioned earlier.

© Amazon Prime Belly and Conrad's first kiss was soundtracked by Taylor Swift

But the most tense use of Taylor's music appeared at the end of episode four, with 'False God' playing during Belly and Conrad's first intense moment of the season – when they nearly kiss.

2. Season one – 'The Way I Loved You'

During the season one finale, Belly is abandoned by Jeremiah just before the main debutante ball dance.

Conrad saves the day and steps in as her dance partner, soundtracked to this punchy track.

© Amazon Prime Belly and Jeremiah have had tense moments to Taylor Swift songs too

3. Season two – 'Delicate''

When Conrad and Belly share a kiss in the pool in Cousins, 'Delicate' plays during the moment – the perfect choice!

4. Season three – 'You're Losing Me'

As we watch Belly's heart get broken, Taylor's crushing song from 'Midnights' plays in the background, intensifying the pain of teenage love lost.