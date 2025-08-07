The Summer I Turned Pretty viewers issue same demand after 'masterpiece' episode 5

The highly anticipated third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty is well and truly underway on Prime Video, and viewers who tuned into the latest episode have issued the same demand.

The coming-of-age romance series, based on Jenny Han's young adult novels, follows college student Belly and her love triangle between two brothers, Conrad and Jeremiah.

Warning! Season three spoilers ahead.

HELLO!'s Deputy Online Editor, Sharnaz Shahid, is a big fan of the show. She said: "I've always loved The Summer I Turned Pretty because it's the perfect summer escape - full of sun-soaked days and emotional twists. It captures nostalgia, those bittersweet coming-of-age moments and the magic (and mess) of first love. I was always Team Jeremiah but after what he did to Belly, I was left heartbroken... and unexpectedly found myself rooting for Conrad. Sometimes, the one who's been quietly hurting loves you the loudest."

WATCH: The trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

The latest episode was told from the perspective of Conrad, who is coming to terms with Belly and Jeremiah's upcoming wedding.

Taking to social media, viewers hailed the episode as a "masterpiece" and called for more instalments from Conrad's point of view.

© Erika Doss/Prime Episode five is told from Conrad's perspective

One person penned: "Need more Conrad POV. That was one of the best episodes of the show #TheSummerITurnedPretty," while another added: "You don't understand, I NEED more Conrad's pov, one more episode inside his head #TheSummerITurnedPretty."

A third viewer remarked: "I ONLY WANT CONRAD TO NARRATE THE REST OF THE SHOW, THANK U VERY MUCH, NO NEED TO HEAR ANY OTHER PERSPECTIVE, OK ??? #TheSummerITurnedPretty."

Many also praised the episode as the best of all three seasons, with one person writing: "The best episode of all seasons need to be ep 5 season 3, thank you Jenny Han it was a masterpiece #TheSummerITurnedPretty," while another wrote: "I think this week's episode of Conrad's pov is the best episode of the entire series #TheSummerITurnedPretty."

What is The Summer I Turned Pretty about?

The story, billed as a "coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer", centres around Belly, who is a teenager when we meet her in season one.

© Erika Doss/Prime Christopher Briney plays Conrad

For years, she's spent every summer in Cousins Beach with her family, her mother's friend Susannah and her two sons, Conrad and Jeremiah. They've all grown up together, but when Belly turns 16, her relationship with Conrad and Jeremiah changes and she finds herself in a love triangle.

In season three, Belly is coming towards the end of her junior year of college, having spent the past three years with her boyfriend, Jeremiah, whom she's looking forward to spending another summer with in Cousins.

© Erika Doss/Prime Viewers praised the new episode as "the best of the series"

The synopsis continues: "Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life. Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same…"

Who stars in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Lola Tung stars as Isabel 'Belly' Conklin in the series, sharing the screen with Christopher Briney (Mean Girls) as Conrad Fisher and Gavin Casalegno (Walker, The Vampire Diaries) as Jeremiah Fisher.

© Amazon Prime Lola Tung plays Belly

Meanwhile, Sean Kaufman (FBI: Most Wanted, Manifest) portrays Belly's brother Steven Conklin, while Jackie Chung (Station 19, Grey's Anatomy) plays Belly and Steven's mother Laurel Park and Rain Spencer (Good Girl Jane) plays Belly's best friend Taylor.

The Summer I Turned Pretty episode release schedule

Season three premiered with its first two episodes on Wednesday, 16 July, with the remaining episodes released weekly on Prime Video until the final 11th episode on Wednesday, 17 September.