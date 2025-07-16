Belly's outfits in The Summer I Turned Pretty - shop her summer date night preppy style from season 3

Hands up if you're excited about the final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty. I've been an avid fan of the show, which is based on a trilogy of books of the same name by Jenny Han, who also serves as the show's creator. Since the beginning, I've been desperate to analyse Belly Conklin's outfits in the show. It’s her junior year of college, and she's off for another summer in Cousins alongside brothers Jeremiah or Conrad.

Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly (played by Lola Tung) finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. I won't share who I want her to choose in the end, but I will share some of her fashion choices.

© Amazon Prime Belly Conklin is the standout fashion star of The Summer I Turned Pretty

Who's the stylist for The Summer I Turned Pretty?

The costume designer for the show is Jessica Flaherty. She worked closely with author Jenny Han to create the show's relatable and cool fashion style, particularly for the character Belly.

She told People: "Because we shoot in summer and then we don't air until the next summer, a lot of times we've cycled out of those looks. But what I love about what Jenny and I have created with the show is that I feel like there's an essence about it that it feels timeless. It feels like you can still recreate these looks in your own way now and it keeps evolving."

© Amazon Prime We're predicting lots of gorgeous dresses in the final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty

She continued: "There's something really classic and dreamy and timeless and a little bit vintage, but also cool and hip. That all comes from my collaboration with Jenny, and just kind of following her vision. That's what I really do appreciate about the show, that it's not as much trend specific as it is a feeling and a vibe that you can have anytime."

Belly's fashion in series 3 - the looks I'm excited about

© Erika Doss/Prime Belly's Daisy Bikini A day at the beach call for a stylish bikini, and Belly's bikini of choice for series three is the Solid & Striped 'Daphne' bikini top which is so chic and what's more, it comes in other colours. I love it in 'taffy pink' - and think that's so Belly so it wouldn't surprise me if she owned that one as well. This bikini is described on the website as 90s-inspired and it has underwire cups and adjustable straps which offers support without compromising style. Pair with the matching Daphne bikini bottoms and some denim shorts like Belly.

© Erika Doss/Prime Belly's Reformation Blue Floral Dress I have some good news and bad news - Belly wore Reformation but the bad news is that her cream blue floral Analise drop waist dress has sold out. I will say though that this new Reformation dress is very similar indeed. If you're looking for something similar, I absolutely love the Rihoas midi dress which is a real steal.

© Erika Doss/Prime Belly's Oversized Denim Jacket Everyone needs a blue oversized denim jacket, especially if you love sitting by the beach when the sun goes down. To get the look, I'd opt for this 90s ASOS denim jacket - you just can't go wrong with it.

© Instagram Belly's Infinity Necklace How genius is the collaboration between Amazon Prime and CatBird NYC. The two power houses have joined forces on a collection for The Summer I Turned Pretty and the infinity necklace is going to be an instant hit with fans. Talking about the infinity necklace, Jessica said: "In the first season where we were sourcing everything and trying to figure out what it would look like, it was between showing different references and different things that we found until we landed on it. I didn't actually make the jewelry pieces, but it's sort of figuring out the width and how delicate, and how long, and where it's going to hit. It seems silly because it's just a necklace, but it's everything. Because that's how we see it, where does it hit exactly, at what point on her neck? We finally landed on this one, which I thought was just beautiful, and delicate, and perfection."

© Erika Doss/Prime Belly's Red Cat Eye Sunglasses I am kicking myself right now! I recently saw a pair of red cat eye sunglasses and decided against buying them. Big mistake! I'm now super influenced by Belly and her red cat eye sunnies. I'm unsure which brand these are but I've tracked down a very good lookalike by Kate Spade New York (outlet prices) and Nordstrom Rack.

© Erika Doss/Prime Belly's Denim Reformation Dress Call it the Belly effect, but her shortened Reformation 'Pennington' dress has sold out but if you love the style, there is a new version with a green floral print. This cool-girl dress has back smocking, adjustable straps, and a sweetheart neckline. If you're after a closer lookalike, I would probably go for something more like this Mango mini dress - perfect for a coffee date.