Pete Davidson's private life off-screen as he prepares for 'next chapter' with model girlfriend

Pete Davidson has established himself in the world of acting, writing and comedy, but you may recognise him for his most recent role as Travis in Prime Video's hit heist action comedy, The Pickup.

In the movie, Pete plays Travis, a jittery and self-deprecating rookie truck driver who's paired with a veteran driver played by Eddie Murphy.

When a routine cash pickup goes wrong, the duo are ambushed by ruthless criminals and must navigate a high-risk journey that just keeps getting worse.

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said of the movie: "Nothing quite beats a good heist film, and with comedy legend Eddie Murphy teaming up with SNL alumni Pete Davidson, the feature will no doubt be an entertaining watch."

But while Pete, 31, continues to find success on screen, he's also recently made headlines for a more personal reason: he's about to become a father.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Pete Davidson and his girlfriend, actress and model Elsie Hewitt.

© Getty Images Pete's acting career Since his breakout role as a cast regular on Saturday Night Live (SNL) – where he became one of the youngest comedians ever to join the show – Pete has steadily built a name for himself in both comedy and film. Growing up in Staten Island, New York, Pete began his stand-up career as a teenager before having a guest role on the popular US show Brooklyn Nine-Nine. After appearing in Amy Schumer's comedy Trainwreck, Pete met actor Bill Hader, who recommended him to an SNL producer. From there, he went on to feature on the Saturday night show for eight seasons, from 2014 to 2022.

© Getty Images The comedian went on to co-write and star in the semi-autobiographical film The King of Staten Island (2020), which was based on his life and his father's death as a firefighter in the September 11 attacks. His other acting roles include Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022), Dumb Money (2023) and The Suicide Squad, as well as voicing characters in animated films like Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023) and Dog Man (2025).

© Getty Images Pete's girlfriend, Elsie Pete and his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, first made their relationship public in March 2025, when she posted a soft-launch of the actor on her Instagram story. Born in London and raised in Los Angeles, 26-year-old Elsie is a model and an actress. She began modeling in her teens and has since appeared in Teenage Badass (2020) and Turnt (2018), as well as TV series Dave on FX and HBO's Industry.

© Instagram Since that initial Instagram story, the couple have kept their relationship relatively low-profile – until their big announcement in July, when Elsie revealed she was expecting her first child with Pete.

© Sean Zanni Keeping his personal life private Over the years, Pete has been no stranger to the spotlight, often for reasons beyond his creative work. Speaking to Page Six about how his personal life has sometimes overshadowed his career, he said: "It’s embarrassing because you want people to write about your work. "I was one of the youngest-ever cast members on SNL and all that got pushed to the side because of who I was dating."

© Photo: Getty Images Pete's dating history Despite now leading a private life, Pete has been linked to some high-profile celebrities over the years. After a whirlwind romance with singer and Wicked star Ariana Grande, Pete proposed to the actress before splitting later that year.

© Penske Media via Getty Images He has also been linked to The Widow actress Kate Beckinsale, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Margaret Qualley, model Kaia Gerber, Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor, Kim Kardashian and his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders.



© Instagram Becoming a father Despite the media attention, it seems Pete is now focusing on both his career and preparing for fatherhood away from the public eye. Speaking on Kevin Hart's talk show in 2022, the SNL regular shared his hopes for the future, as well as his motivations for overcoming his mental health challenges.

© Instagram "My favourite thing ever, which I'm yet to achieve, is I wanna have a kid," he said. "It's super corny, but it would be so fun to dress up a little dude," he added. "I'm so excited for that chapter, so that's kind of what I'm just preparing for now, is trying to be good as a dude and develop and get better, so when that happens, it's just easier."

The Pickup is available to watch on Prime Video now.