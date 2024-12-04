George Clooney pays tribute to former Ocean's Eleven co-star following death

Ocean's Eleven star and former wrestler Scott L. Schwartz has passed away aged 65. The actor died from congestive heart failure on November 26, 2024, at his home in Covington, Los Angeles, according to his representative.

Fans of Stephen Soderbergh's acclaimed Ocean's trilogy will remember Scott as the gentle giant known as Bruiser, who Danny Ocean originally hired to fake beat him during the group's first heist. In Twelve, he appears in Amsterdam as a lawyer to get Bernie Mac's Frank Catton out of jail, while in Thirteen, he plays a high roller.

Reflecting on his co-star's tragic passing, George Clooney was one of the first to pay tribute to Scott with a statement.

"I'm sorry to hear that Scott is gone," the film star wrote in a statement. "We did three films together and I've never been so gently punched. He was a gentle soul and he will be dearly missed."

His representative said of the loss: "Those who know Scott personally associated him with being a jolly person, so full of life, a strong loving person, foodie and travel aficionado.

"Scott truly loved life and everyone that he met along the way. When he wasn’t acting, wrestling or telling jokes he spent his time visiting children with cancer at children’s hospitals."

Scott was one of the only people to feature in all three films of the trilogy alongside George, the actors who starred as the main heist crew, and Andy Garcia.

At 6 foot 10 and 303 pounds, Scott was an icon of the screen who featured in the likes of The Scorpion King, Starsky & Hutch, and Epic Movie. He also featured in TV shows such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, and Star Trek: Enterprise. He also worked as a stuntman throughout the late nineties into the noughties, working on the film My Giant, and comedy show Weeds.

But before he took to the screen, Scott trained as a professional wrestler, promoted by the likes of Verne Gagne, Vince McMahon, Herb Abrams, Antone "Ripper" Leone, and Bruno Sammartino. He traveled around the world as a wrestler, performing in Japan, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, American Samoa, Western Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Guam, Canada and 40 of the 50 United States.

After completing his training as a wrestler, Scott became a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy.

The actor is survived by his wife Misty, his children Angela and Adam, his mother-in-law Brenda, Aunt Penni, cousins Sherry and Duwayne, among other members of immediate family.