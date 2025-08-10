Gripping 2000s mystery drama you need to watch before it leaves Netflix for good

Fans of 2000s television have only a few days left to stream Lost before it leaves Netflix in the UK and Ireland on 14 August. The hit drama ran for six seasons between 2004 and 2010, with a total of 121 episodes.

The series begins with the crash of Oceanic Airlines Flight 815. Survivors find themselves stranded on a mysterious island filled with secrets, strange occurrences, and dangerous encounters.

The combination of mystery, character-driven drama, and science fiction made Lost one of the most talked-about shows of its time.

Huge critical success

Despite its divisive finale, the series was a critical hit. It holds an 86% average approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Season one scored 96%, season two reached 100%, season four hit 89% and season five 92%.

Season three (71%) and the final season (69%) were less acclaimed but still drew millions of viewers.

Created by some of TV's biggest names

Lost was created by JJ Abrams, Damon Lindelof, and Jeffrey Lieber. Carlton Cuse served as co-showrunner with Lindelof.

Today, Cuse is working on The Secret of Secrets for Netflix, an adaptation of Dan Brown's upcoming novel.

Netflix's synopsis reads: "Symbologist Robert Langdon races against ancient forces and time to rescue a missing scientist and her groundbreaking manuscript, whose discoveries have the power to forever change humanity's understanding of the mind."

According to the streamer: "The series adaptation will blend futuristic science with mystical lore, delivering on the heart-pounding suspense and international intrigue that has made the Langdon stories a global phenomenon."

The Secret of Secrets will debut on Netflix in 2026.

An all-star ensemble cast

The Lost cast featured Matthew Fox, 59, as Jack Shephard, Evangeline Lilly, 46, as Kate Austen, and Josh Holloway, 65, as James "Sawyer" Ford.

Other key cast members included Dominic Monaghan, 48, Daniel Dae Kim, 57, Naveen Andrews, 56, and Maggie Grace, 41.

Many have gone on to appear in major TV hits and blockbuster films.

Where can you still watch Lost after Netflix?

Although Lost will no longer be available on Netflix after August 14, UK viewers can still watch all episodes on ITVX. The complete series was added to ITVX in May, meaning you can continue your binge without interruption.

It’s been over a decade since the final episode aired, yet fans still discuss its mysteries and interpretations online. Its use of flashbacks and flash-forwards influenced later shows such as Westworld and Yellowjackets.

For many, it remains the gold standard for long-form mystery storytelling on television.

Fans react to Lost leaving Netflix

Viewers have shared their thoughts on X. One fan posted: "Do you ever just stop and think about how Lost is the best show ever made."

Another wrote: "One of my all time favorite shows I remember watching them live with friends and just constantly throwing theories around."

A third commented: "And then Netflix decided to remove this masterpiece on their platform on August 14."

If you’ve never seen Lost, now is the perfect time to start. You have until August 14 to stream it on Netflix before it leaves the platform in the UK and Ireland.