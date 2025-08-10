Why George Stephanopoulos is now in London following sudden GMA absence

George Stephanopoulos hasn't been on Good Morning America for the past few days, with Michael Strahan holding down the fort alongside two well-known sub hosts.

Robin Roberts too, has been absent, and instead Rebecca Jarvis and Whit Johnson have been subbing in their place.

While Robin is on vacation, George has been enjoying some time away from New York City too - for a very special reason.

George Stephanopoulos was missing from GMA last week, with Whit Johnson in his place

The Situation Room author, along with his wife, Ali Wentworth and their good friend Mariska Hargitay, have traveled to London to attend a friend's wedding. Ali shared several photos from the special day on social media, including a shot of the trio posing on a red open top bus, and one of the happy couple.

In the caption, she wrote: "We loved celebrating two young humans making vows of love and commitment. Congratulations @aabmcdermott and particularly @clay_baybay AND HERE'S to the INCREDIBLE PARENTS OF THE BRIDE @ashleybrittmcdermott @jeffyohmcdermott."

George went to London with his wife Ali Wentworth for a friend's wedding

London is a special place for George and Ali, who have spent plenty of time in the UK's capital over the years.

Their daughter, Elliott, 22, even studied there for a semester during her college degree at Brown University.

© Instagram George and Ali at the wedding in London alongside Mariska Hargitay

George and Ali are also parents to 20-year-old Harper, who is a student at Vanderbilt University in Nashville. The couple love nothing more than spending time with their daughters, who are both now home for the summer.

Giving an insight into the family dynamics, George previously opened up about having his girls home for the summer back in 2024.

© Instagram George and Ali looked very happy as they rode to the wedding venue

Appearing on Live, he told hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos:"They're home, our oldest daughter Elliott, she was also in London this semester, she just got back."

George continued: "Our youngest daughter Harper just finished her first year at Vanderbilt, so we had empty nesting for the first time," before noting: "We were really apprehensive about it."

He explained: "Because we had kids right when we got married, so this was the first time we were alone together in the house," but maintained: "It was pretty great."

© ABC George with his GMA co-stars

On how life has changed at home now it's just him and Ali most of the time, George said: "We did start having dinner earlier, 5:30pm, given my schedule, watched a lot of TV."

Ali, meanwhile, previously told Harry Connick Jr: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

Ali and George met in 2012 after being set up on a blind date, and got engaged just two months later. They spent the first few years of married life in Washington D.C. before relocating to New York City when George got offered his job at GMA.