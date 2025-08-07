Jennifer Hudson shares insight into teen son David's unexpected future: 'It's time'

Jennifer Hudson got candid about her only son, David Daniel Otunga Jr., revealing the hopes that she holds for the 15-year-old's future.

The talk show star, who welcomed the teen with her ex-fiancé and WWE star David Otunga in 2009, shared with People that her son is now "grown" and "not a little kid anymore".

Growing pains

© Instagram Jennifer revealed that she wanted her son to get a job

"He'll be 16 on the 10th of this month," Jennifer explained to the publication. "And it's time for him to get a job."

"I said, 'Listen, I didn't grow up like [this]. I made it so you get to grow up this way. And I worked for everything I have, and so you're going to have to start earning your keep, too.' Because our kids need that," she continued.

As for his future career aspirations, the proud mom revealed that David was a big fan of both basketball and music.

"And he's super tall," she added. "People are like, 'Who that man Jennifer with?' And I'm like, 'Y'all, that's my son.' That's how much he has grown. He's going into his junior year of high school."

She previously got candid about the responsibility of raising her son in the current political climate, sharing that she wanted him to be aware of social issues.

"Being a mom of a Black son, you have to make him conscious of and aware of certain things — who he is within the world. And there's so many layers he has to learn!" she told Real Simple. "But he's at an age where he can fully understand it. And he's so evolved beyond what I could ever imagine."

Summer of fun

© Instagram The pair have been enjoying their summer vacation together

The duo are spending the summer together while she is on a break from filming The Jennifer Hudson Show, which has picked up 10 Daytime Emmy nominations over its three seasons.

"We just want to be outside, because he's about to be a junior in high school, so he's a basketball kid and a music kid," Jennifer told People of their summer plans. "So we love going to concerts and basketball games."

"I'm a basketball mom," she continued. "So you're going to see me at a lot of those sports events. And a lot of concerts. Because we love music too. So we're just going to hang out and have a fun summer because we worked really hard throughout this school year."

A new era

© Warner Bros. The Jennifer Hudson Show will return September 15

The Oscar winner's show has only grown in popularity over the years, with the network recently signing off on a fourth season set to premiere on September 15.

"It is an unbelievable privilege to spend your days being able to engage with inspiring people from all walks of life; to hear their stories and connect on shared experiences; and to hopefully leave audiences a little more joyful than when they arrived," she said in a statement after the good news was announced.

© Chris Haston/WBTV Her show has received 10 Daytime Emmy nominations

She went on to thank her "unstoppable team", adding that they create "magic in new ways every single day".

"I'm so excited to take this adventure to new heights in season four!" Jennifer concluded.