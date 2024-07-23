Michael Strahan's absence from GMA extends and now we know why

Michael Strahan has been missing from his hosting gig alongside Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos for a week now — but if you saw where he was, you'd understand why.

The GMA star has been noticeably quiet on social media too, leaving fans wondering where he is.

His twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia, 19, have given up his location after sharing details of their luxurious family getaway on Instagram.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Michael Strahan's family life

Michael, the teens and his pet dogs have been kicking back in the Bahamas, where they are soaking up the sun at the most fabulous-looking property.

The sisters could help but share the tropical scenery, white sandy beaches and beautiful home where they're staying.

While Michael hasn't appeared in the snapshots, his pooches gave the game away as Isabella and Sophia featured them in their stunning images.

"Bahamas babies," the latter captioned a series of photos of her playing with the dogs, posing in a pink bikini and showing off the ultra-modern pad.

STAR REELS

The getaway is made all that more special as it comes after Isabella revealed she is cancer free following months of chemotherapy to treat a brain tumor.

On July 18, she shared the happy news that after an eight-month battle, she has been given the all-clear.

MIchael has called the Bahamas his 'happy place'

"It was a great, great scan," she said on her Youtube channel. "Everything was clear. Cancer-free and everything is great. I don't have another doctor's appointment until October."

While Michael has hectic career with his many hosting gigs, he always makes time for his family, and in an interview last year, he confessed retiring was something he had thought about.

© Instagram/Michael Strahan Michael with his daughters and girlfriend Kayla Quick

During an appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Michael spoke about quitting the NFL, raising his children and what happens when he calls time on his career in the spotlight.

"I like company, I like vacations," he said when asked about his life away from the small screen. I'm at the point in life when I just want to enjoy it. I don't want to work forever, I want to enjoy life at some point."

Michael also has a son Michael Jnr., and his eldest daughter, Tanita

He's not just a dad to Isabella and Sophia, he is a proud father to his grown children Tanita and Michael Jr. too.

Michael hopes his hard working approach to life and his career has rubbed off on his offspring.

© Getty Images Michael is on a break from hosting GMA

"That's why I work hard," he said. "I want all of my kids to see me and know it's not easy. Nobody gives you anything. You gotta go earn it."