Gardeners' World fans rocked by 'legend' star's shock cancer diagnosis

Gardeners' World fans were deeply moved after guest star and inventor Steve, who lives in Cambridge with his wife Pippa, announced he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Having spent 25 years restoring a windmill on his property, Steve shared that the project is part of his lasting legacy.

“I don’t know how long I might live. Could be two months or two years quite possibly,” he said.

But the shock diagnosis, which he revealed he received very recently, hasn't stopped him from working on his invention.

'I didn't feel down as a result of it," said Steve. "I just saw it as another challenge. I'm going to have to sort something out for this."

Fans flocked to social media to share their support for the guest star.

One person wrote: "Oh no, that's so sad to hear. Steve's such a legend on Gardener's World. Reminds me of @JohnMillerX1's thread last week about how gardening shows help people through tough times – really hit home. Sending love to Steve and his family."

Meanwhile, another added: "Let's hope he can do it and beat the disease as he dearly loves his wife. #GardenersWorld"

Monty Don, Gardeners' World host since 2003, described Steve's mill and garden as an "incredible legacy".