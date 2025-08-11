Reclusive TV legend reappears - 27 years after iconic show ended

27 years after the iconic television series, Hetty Wainthropp Investigates, ended, one of the show's stars has made an unexpected appearance on social media.

Dame Patricia Rutledge, who played the show's titular character, appeared in a picture with her Hetty Wainthropp Investigates co-star, Dominic Monaghan.

Hetty Wainthropp Investigates was a crime drama television series which saw Patricia originate the show's namesake, Henrietta 'Hetty' Wainthropp.

The show, which ran from 1996 until 1998 on BBC One, saw Dominic, 48, play her assistant and lodger: Geoffrey Shawcross.

Now, over 25 years after the show finished, the two actors have posed together in a restaurant for a sweet snap while Dom penned in the caption of their selfie: "25 YEARS later! So wonderful to see Dame Patricia.

"We always shared a love of acting, of actors, of the natural world and all of the curiosities of life, it was fantastic to spend a couple of hours doing the same!

"She still tells fantastic stories, loves great food and wine, and as always is sharp as a tack, with fantastic skin and style.

© Instagram Dame Patricia Routledge and Dom Monaghan were co-stars on Hetty Wainthropp Investigates

"She taught me so much, and continues to do so, aging with a class and quality I hope to emulate.

"hettywainthroppinvestigates forever! #becurious."

Where is Dame Patricia Routledge now?

Patricia, who is now 96, has largely stepped back from the spotlight following her appearance in a slew of successful television series Hetty Wainthropp Investigates, Marjorie and Men, and A Woman of No Importance.

However, Patricia is perhaps best known for originating the role of Hyacinth Bucket in the hit series, Keeping Up Appearances. Hyacinth was the lovable but priggish social climber who would lose her temper if someone dared to pronounce her name wrong. She starred in the programme along with Clive Swift, who played her husband, Richard.

© Moviestore/Shutterstock Patricia played Hyacinth Bucket on Keeping Up Appearances

Her last acting credits appeared twenty years ago when she leant her voice as the narrator of the television show Blips.

Since then, Patricia has kept a low profile as she enjoys a quieter life in Chichester, where she currently resides. However, the Dame made another unexpected appearance earlier this year to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

© Getty Images The Dame has largely kept out of the spotlight in recent years

Patricia sat down with BBC One to discuss her memories of the war as a child living in Liverpool. "It was unforgettable," she recalled. "Hundreds of people went down to Woodside Ferry to congregate, sing, shout hurrah and just be together."