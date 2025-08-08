'Brilliant' detective drama is returning to the BBC – and Midsomer Murders fans will love it

Cosy crime drama fans, listen up! The light-hearted detective series, Sister Boniface Mysteries, is returning to BBC One and iPlayer this month with its first two seasons.

The Father Brown spin-off follows the title character, who appeared in the first series of the flagship period show starring Mark Williams.

© BBC/BBC Studios/Gary Moyes The series is a Father Brown spin-off

The series is set in rural 1060s Warwickshire, where Sister Boniface, a wine-making nun with a PHD in forensic science, advises the police on their investigations.

The cosy crime series, which first aired in 2022, is perfect for fans wishing to fill the gap between seasons of shows like Grantchester and Midsomer Murders. With a cast of quirky and lovable characters, a series of puzzling mysteries and a picturesque backdrop, the comedy-drama is sheer nostalgic escapism.

WATCH: The trailer for Sister Boniface Mysteries

What is Sister Boniface Mysteries about?

The series is set in rural Warwickshire in the 1960s, where DNA is yet to be discovered and the notion of trace evidence is in its infancy.

The synopsis continues: "Fortunately, the Great Slaughter Constabulary has a secret weapon in its fight against crime. Hidden deep in the countryside is St Vincent's Convent, a small community of wine-making nuns where ensconced in a laboratory is Sister Boniface [played by Lorna Watson].

"An IQ of 156 and a PHD in forensic science, plus an addiction to popular detective fiction and a fully equipped crime laboratory, make Boniface an invaluable aid to Police investigations. Mud, blood, stains, hairs and fibres. If there is evidence to be found, Boniface will find it. Poisons, trace evidence, blood stains, etymology. She’s more up to speed on the latest forensic techniques than the Police.

© BBC/BBC Studios/Gary Moyes Lorna Watson stars as Sister Boniface

"In her role as official Police Scientific Advisor, Boniface works alongside the dashing Detective Inspector Sam Gillespie and Felix Livingstone, a high-flying Bermudian Detective Sergeant. Felix was supposed to be on secondment to the Metropolitan Police, but an administrative error landed him in Great Slaughter.

"A cast of eccentric local characters combined with his boss's reliance on a nun leaves him reeling. Although, as Sam points out, that 'Nun' ensures they have the highest clean-up rate in the county."

What have viewers said about the show?

Viewers have praised the show on social media, with many comparing the drama to other cosy crime shows such as Midsomer Murders and The Brokenwood Mysteries.

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "I can not tell you how much I love Sister Boniface Mysteries, it's one of the most brilliant TV shows I've ever watched," while another added: "I love watching Sister Boniface Mysteries. What a great TV show."

© BBC/BBC Studios/Kevin Baker Seasons one and two are coming to BBC iPlayer in August

A third fan penned: "Watching Sister Boniface Mysteries, good fun. A spinoff of Father Brown, but with more quirkiness and whimsy."

How to watch Sister Boniface Mysteries

Season two of Sister Boniface Mysteries will premiere on BBC One from 2 pm on Friday, 22 August, with episodes expected to air weekly. Fans will also be able to watch the box set on iPlayer.

All three seasons are also available to stream on U.