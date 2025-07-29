The Gilded Age receives 'thrilling' update after breaking new record

Celebrations are in order for fans of The Gilded Age! HBO has officially renewed the lavish period drama for a fourth season – and viewers are thrilled by the exciting update.

Created by Downton Abbey mastermind Julian Fellowes, The Gilded Age follows the opulent and ruthless world of 1880s New York society.

Reacting to the news, HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "As a huge period drama fan, I'm over the moon that The Gilded Age has been renewed for another season. With a stellar cast and excellent script, I'd be happy to see this show go on forever!"

© HBO Record-breaking highs News of the renewal comes two weeks ahead of the season three finale and follows a record-breaking episode that marked the show's highest ratings to date. Episode five, which aired on 20 July, drew a series-high of four million U.S. viewers, according to Live+3 ratings.

The beloved period drama has also seen a 20% increase in viewership compared to the previous season, and continues to hit its highest-ever weekly numbers on HBO Max. If the stats are anything to go by, The Gilded Age is quickly earning its place alongside period favourites like Bridgerton and The Buccaneers.

What have the cast and crew said about the renewal? The Gilded Age marked its season four renewal with a celebratory Instagram video featuring clips of the cast clapping, smiling and raising a toast. They captioned it: "The talk of the town can't be ignored. The Gilded Age will return for Season 4 on HBO Max."

Francesca Orsi, HBO’s Head of Drama Series and Films, shared her excitement in a statement: "We couldn't be prouder of the undeniable viewership heights The Gilded Age has achieved this season." She continued: "Transporting us to 1880s New York City, Julian Fellowes and the enormously talented cast and crew have created a 'can't-miss it' entertainment experience from week to week, and we're delighted to continue exploring these characters' grand ambitions for what we promise will be a thrilling fourth season."

© HBO Where to watch The Gilded Age If you're not caught up, now's the time – The Gilded Age is streaming on Max in the US and Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK. The season three finale airs on Sunday 10 August.

