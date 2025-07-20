This 'twisty, tense and taut' legal thriller is your next must-watch

Calling all courtroom drama fans! There's a new legal thriller that's just hit a major UK streamer – and viewers have already hailed it a must-watch thanks to its tense twists and turns.

Juror #2, directed by Hollywood icon Clint Eastwood and starring Nicholas Hoult (best known for Superman and The Menu), was initially released in 2024 and has just landed on Sky Cinema and NOW.

The tense thriller follows Justin Kemp, a man whose past comes to haunt him when he's called up for jury duty. This one is certainly a must-watch for fans of Defending Jacob and Presumed Innocent.

What is Juror #2 about?

Set in Savannah, Georgia, the film follows Justin Kemp, a journalist and recovering alcoholic who is called for jury service in a high-profile murder trial.

© Warner Bros/Everett/Shutterstock Leslie Bibb, Nicholas Hoult, Adrienne C. Moore and J.K. Simmons in Juror #2

The case revolves around James Sythe, a man accused of killing his girlfriend, Kendall Carter, after a public argument.

But as Justin becomes more deeply involved in the case, he realises he may have a personal connection to the crime – and is suddenly faced with a very difficult decision.

The official synopsis reads: "The film follows family man Justin Kemp who, while serving as a juror in a high profile murder trial, finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma…one he could use to sway the jury verdict and potentially convict – or free – the accused killer."

© Warner Bros/Everett/Shutterstock The film has been praised as one of Clint Eastwood's best projects

Viewers' reactions to the film

The film struck a chord with both audiences and critics alike, earning an impressive 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.

New Zealand outlet Stuff described it as: "A twisty, tense and taut legal thriller that will evoke memories of ‘90s crowd-pleasers like A Time to Kill, Primal Fear, Presumed Innocent and The Client, as well as the grand-daddy of the courtroom drama - 12 Angry Men."

© Warner Bros/Everett/Shutterstock Nicholas plays the torn juror Justin

Meanwhile, Bloomberg News called it "endlessly rewatchable", while Empire dubbed it "one of [Clint Eastwood's] best films in years".

Empire added: "If this is to be a swansong, it's a fitting one: a thrillingly watchable legal thriller about truth, justice and (for better and for worse) the American way, as told by an all-American icon. "

Who stars in Juror #2?

The film stars Nicholas Hoult (Superman, The Menu), Oscar nominee Toni Collette (Mickey 17, The Sixth Sense) and Oscar winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash).

© Getty Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette and Leslie Bibb at the 2024 AFI Fest closing night gala premiere of Juror #2

Other cast members include Chris Messina (Air, Based on a True Story), Gabriel Basso (The Night Agent), Zoey Deutch (The Politician, Zombieland: Double Tap), Cedric Yarbrough (Unfrosted), Leslie Bibb (Palm Royale, Tag), Kiefer Sutherland (Designated Survivor, 24), Amy Aquino (Bosch) and Adrienne C. Moore (Orange Is the New Black).

Juror #2 is available to watch on Sky Cinema and NOW in the UK. It is also available to stream on HBO Max in the US.