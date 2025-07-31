This 'exhilarating' 5-part action drama needs to be on your watchlist

Sky has revealed a gripping first look at a new action drama – and we think it's one to add to your to-watch list.

Starring Game of Thrones's Alfie Allen and Happy Valley's Charlie Murphy, Atomic is an "exhilarating action-adventure" that throws two unlikely characters into an unexpected journey of a lifetime.

Created by Rebus writer Gregory Burke, the five-parter is inspired by The Atomic Bazaar, a non-fiction book by journalist Professor William Langewiesche.

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "I love a good action-adventure series and Atomic sounds like a thoroughly entertaining watch. Plus, the show is penned by Gregory Burke, known for his work on the excellent detective series Rebus, so I have high hopes for this one!"

Keep reading for all we know about the series so far, plus a glimpse at the first-look photos.

© Sky / Pulse Films What to expect from Atomic The five-part action series follows the unlikely friendship that forms between Max (Alfie Allen), a free-spirited drug smuggler, and JJ (Shazad Latif), an outsider who just so happens to be on the run… The synopsis continues: "They're swept into a chaotic, high-stakes mission they never signed up for – trafficking highly enriched uranium across North Africa and the Middle East, with the CIA, MI6 and a global web of opposing forces closing in fast.

© Sky / Pulse Films "Leading the charge for the CIA is highly skilled scientist and a Non-Official Cover (NOC) officer Cassie Elliott (Samira Wiley). "Convinced Max and JJ are in league with violent extremists, her relentless pursuit puts them all on a collision course revealing that nothing is what it seems, and everyone has an ulterior motive.

© Sky / Pulse Films "The pair find themselves on a wild road trip, confronting covert operatives, an internationally funded cartel, and ultimately their own pasts. "What starts as a bid for survival slowly becomes something more: a reluctant partnership, a shot at redemption and one hell of a ride."

© Sky / Pulse Films Who stars in Atomic? Leading the series are Alfie Allen (SAS: Rogue Heroes, Game of Thrones) and Shazad Latif (Star Trek: Discovery, What’s Love Got to Do with It), who play unexpected friends Max and JJ. Joining them onscreen is Samira Wiley, known for her standout roles in The Handmaid’s Tale and Orange Is the New Black, as the formidable Cassie Elliot.

© Sky / Pulse Films Rounding out the cast are Brian Gleeson (Bad Sisters) as Mark Ellis, Franklin Virgüez as Antonio Alam, Avital Lvova (The Tattooist of Auschwitz) as Oksana Shirokova, Stuart Martin (Miss Scarlet and The Duke) as Robert ‘Rab’ Mackintosh, Vahid Gold (Emerald City) as Khaled Awad, and Charlie Murphy (Happy Valley) as Laetitia.



© Sky / Pulse Films When will the show be released? Atomic is set to land on Sky and NOW on Thursday 28 August – so mark your calendars now!