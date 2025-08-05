I'm a TV Writer – and this historical drama is on my must-watch list

There's a new historical drama in the works – and by the looks of the new trailer, it's one to add to your must-watch list. As a TV writer, historical dramas are hands-down my favourite genre to watch, so this one immediately caught my eye.

The Choral, starring Ralph Fiennes (28 Years Later, Conclave), tells the poignant story of a local Choral Society whose men have all volunteered for the front lines of World War I.

Ralph plays "demanding" Dr. Guthrie, who recruits a new group of teenage boys to "discover the joys of singing and the urgency of desire" as they grapple with their imminent conscription.

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "Ralph Fiennes is without a doubt one of the nation’s greatest and versatile acting talents and The Choral looks like an absolute treat."

Directed by Nicholas Hytner and written by BAFTA-winning screenwriter Alan Bennett, the film also stars Roger Allam (Endeavour), Mark Addy (A Knight's Tale), Alun Armstrong (Sherwood), Robert Emms (Happy Valley), Simon Russell Beale (The Death of Stalin), Oliver Chris (The Crown), Malcolm Sinclair (Casino Royale) and Fenella Woolgar (The Buccaneers).