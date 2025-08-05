Fans 'can't believe' first look at 'shocking' new blockbuster based on bestseller

The highly anticipated blockbuster Regretting You has just unveiled its first trailer – and fans "can't believe" the stellar cast bringing the beloved book to life.

Based on Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel, Regretting You follows Morgan Grant (Allison Williams) and her daughter Clara (Mckenna Grace) as they begin to pick up the pieces after a devastating accident exposes a "shocking betrayal".

The mother-daughter duo are then forced to "confront family secrets, redefine love and rediscover each other".

As a fan of Colleen Hoover's work myself, I'm especially excited about this one. With the buzz around It Ends With Us, Regretting You looks set to be another emotional, star-studded movie that's sure to be a hit with audiences.

Upon the release of the new trailer, one fan took to the comments to write: "Can't believe they got so many big names for this: Scott Eastwood, Dave Franco, Mckenna Grace, like HELLO?!"

Also starring Dave Franco, Mason Thames, Scott Eastwood and Willa Fitzgerald, Regretting You is set to hit cinemas this October – so mark your calendars.