Highly anticipated 8-part drama that viewers are already calling a 'masterpiece'

Sci-fi fans, this one is for you. Disney+'s hotly anticipated drama series, Alien: Earth, is about to land on our screens, and viewers are already calling it a masterpiece.

The eight-parter, which takes place two years before the events of Ridley Scott's 1979 classic, comes from Fargo creator Noah Hawley and follows a group of soldiers who come face to face with Earth's greatest threat when a mysterious spacecraft crash-lands on the planet.

© FX Alien: Earth is set two years before the events of Ridley Scott's iconic film

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen said of the show: "The Alien franchise is undoubtedly epic. No matter how many years go by, it's still considered one of the greatest sci-fi films out there, and I can't help but agree. To see the next instalment come to Disney+ is incredibly exciting, especially as it's in the capable hands of Fargo creator Noah Hawley. I can't wait for this one."

The series already boasts an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 93 per cent. Sharing a screenshot of the score on social media, one viewer penned: "Alien: Earth is a masterpiece," while another expressed their anticipation, adding: "Hawley is the best writer in television. I can't wait to see Alien Earth."

WATCH: The trailer for Alien: Earth

Want to know more? Keep reading.

What is Alien: Earth about?

Set on Earth in the year 2120, the story begins when the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on the planet and 'Wendy', plus a ragtag group of tactical soldiers, make a "fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat", according to the synopsis.

It continues: "In the year 2120, the Earth is governed by five corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold. In this Corporate Era, cyborgs (humans with both biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (humanoid robots with artificial intelligence) exist alongside humans. But the game is changed when the wunderkind Founder and CEO of Prodigy Corporation unlocks a new technological advancement: hybrids (humanoid robots infused with human consciousness).

© FX Sydney Chandler stars as Wendy

"The first hybrid prototype named 'Wendy' marks a new dawn in the race for immortality. After Weyland-Yutani's spaceship collides into Prodigy City, 'Wendy' and the other hybrids encounter mysterious life forms more terrifying than anyone could have ever imagined."

Who stars in Alien: Earth?

Sydney Chandler (Don't Worry Darling, Pistol) leads the cast as Wendy.

She's joined by Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille and Moe Bar-El.

© FX Alex Lawther, Diêm Camille, Moe Bar-El also star

How to watch Alien: Earth

Alien: Earth will premiere on Wednesday, August 13, with the first two episodes available to stream on Disney+ in the UK. Episodes will air weekly.

The show will premiere on August 12 at 8 pm ET on Hulu and FX in the US.