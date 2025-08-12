Prime Video's 8-part teen drama is the ultimate one-night binge for Outer Banks fans

Calling all Outer Banks fans! Prime Video has a new teen drama on the way, and it's a must-watch for fans of the hit Netflix series.

Created by the same team behind Outer Banks, the music drama series follows a group of high school graduates as they form a band during the summer of graduation. Along the way, they fall in love, run into trouble and form unbreakable bonds.

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen said of the show: "The Runarounds looks like a must-watch for those with an Outer Banks-shaped hole in their TV schedule. From the same creators and with a stellar cast including William Lipton and Lilah Pate, it promises the same sun-soaked drama and teen nostalgia that fans can't get enough of."

Intrigued? Keep reading to find out more.

WATCH: The trailer for The Runarounds

What is The Runarounds about?

Set in Wilmington, North Carolina, the eight-part series follows a group of recent high school graduates who come together the summer after graduation to form a rock band, united by their shared love of music and near-impossible dream of stardom.

© Pamela Littky/Prime Video The series follows a group of high school graduates who form a rock band

The synopsis continues: "Over the course of one unforgettable summer, they throw themselves into the pursuit of their big break—falling in love, getting into trouble, and building the kind of bonds that feel like family along the way. With original music, romantic entanglements, and the raw highs and lows of coming-of-age, The Runarounds captures the rush of risking everything at the edge of adulthood to chase your dreams."

Who stars in The Runarounds?

The series, created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke, stars real-life musicians William Lipton, Axel Ellis, Jeremy Yun, Zendé Murdock and Jesse Golliher.

© Jackson Lee Davis/Prime Video Jeremy Yun, William Lipton and Axel Ellis are among the stars of the show

They're joined by Lilah Pate (Outer Banks), Maximo Salas (Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies), Kelley Pereira (The First Lady), Marley Aliah (Remember Yesterday), Mark Wystrach (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Brooklyn Decker (Just Go With It), Hayes MacArthur (Angie Tribeca), and Shea Pritchard (The Kiss List).

What are the original songs in The Runarounds?

Arista Records will be releasing the official soundtrack coinciding with the show's release on September 1, including the first two singles, 'Funny How The Universe Works' and 'Senior Year', performed by the band at the heart of the story.

© Jackson Lee Davis/Prime Video Lilah Pate plays Sophia

How to watch The Runarounds

Viewers will be able to binge-watch the entire series as all eight episodes arrive on Prime Video on Monday, September 1.