GMA's Robin Roberts takes aim at Michael Strahan's teeth: 'You come at me. I'll come back at you'

Good Morning America hosts Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan may have only been official on-screen co-hosts for nine years, but their banter suggests a decades-long bond.

Robin, 64, and Michael, 53, were seated side-by-side as usual for the morning of Wednesday, August 13 on GMA, joined by weekend anchor Whit Johnson in George Stephanopoulos' place.

Lara Spencer joined the panel as well to lead a segment on a recent Labubu store break-in, diving deeper into the trend of the divisive toy that has captivated shoppers worldwide with its horrific cuteness.

Near the end of the segment, Michael decided to poke a little fun at Robin, taking out one of her plush toys from underneath the desk, an adorable stuffed penguin, saying she was looking it up while the show was off-air wondering if it was a Labubu.

"That's mine," she said while taking it back, and defended herself by adding that she wasn't looking up, it was in fact a gift from the daughter of their chief medical correspondent, Dr. Tara Narula.

"It's very cute," she and Whit echoed, with Michael joking: "That's not even a Lafufu, doesn't look anything like [one]," to Lara's amusement, with Robin asserting that the gift was special to her.

"Michael, how do you feel?" she quipped, and he retorted with: "I feel great, because I knew that wasn't a Labubu. I couldn't help it, it has no teeth," while Lara tried to turn the topic around by going: "It's just fun saying 'Labubu'."

Robin, displaying her razor sharp wit, playfully clapped back with: "You're one to talk about teeth," as Michael tried to reassure her he was kidding, with her remark leaving the others wheezing as they started laughing hard.

Michael was thrown too, briefly left speechless by the giggles before composing himself to move the topic along by saying: "Let's breathe, we have a hard turn here," although Robin couldn't resist adding: "You come at me. I'll come back at you!"

The moment was shared on the show's official social media page with the caption: "Don't come for @robinrobertsgma's stuffed animals," and fans echoed Whit and Lara's in-studio reactions too, leaving scores of crying-laughing emojis in the comments section.

"I GUFFAWED in the studio this morning!!" one of their ABC colleagues commented. "Best quip I've seen in a while! Funny as heck!!" with a fan adding: "WOW!! Mike walked into that one!!" and another also saying: "Omg that was too funny those two always cracking on each other."

Michael's prominent gap may be one several fans recognize, although not as many know of Robin's love for adorable plush animals, though she previously gave viewers a full tour of her collection when the show moved to its brand new studio.

"So many things you never see behind the scenes but mean so much to us…like my little fur babies," she wrote alongside a clip showcasing them all. "There's not room for all of them in our new studio downtown.…so I need your help deciding which ones can join us in our new home!"