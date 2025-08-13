Donnie Wahlberg's Boston Blue co-star gets real about replacing his Blue Bloods family

Donnie Wahlberg's new leading lady is getting candid about stepping into the world of Blue Bloods, which is now the world of Boston Blue.

The forthcoming CBS procedural has effectively replaced Blue Bloods following its cancellation, and now fans are gearing up to get to know a new family prominent in law enforcement, the Silvers, essentially the new Reagans.

The first to be cast of the Silver family was Sonequa Martin-Green, as Detective Lena Silver, who just opened up for the first time about stepping into that role.

© FilmMagic Sonequa and Donnie at CBS Fest 2025 in May

Speaking alongside Donnie in a new video shared by CBS, Sonequa first recognized that the new cast is "obviously standing on the shoulders of the Reagan family, the culture that was already established."

Still, she emphasized: "I love it, because we're going to get close with another family, the Silvers, which is also another prominent law enforcement family and that's where Lena Silver is from," and noted: "It's very similar to the Reagans. I mean they couldn't be more different, but they are also so similar."

"Here we have Boston, which is a character in and of itself, and you have Danny who understands a family like this," she elaborated. "It's crime, it's doing the right thing, it's sacrifice, it's all those things that we loved with Blue Bloods for a long time."

© Getty Images Sonequa is known for her roles in Star Trek: Discovery and My Dead Friend Zoe

Weighing in — and reassuring fans of Blue Bloods that they will love Boston Blue all the same, Donnie shared: "No matter who was a fan of Blue Bloods, they all could relate to the family, whether they had a family that was big or in law enforcement, or whether they didn't have a family, they could live vicariously through the Reagans."

"There was always that connective thing about the family, and it really resonated. There are so many families across the country who have generations in law enforcement. The Reagans were based on many families from all different towns and cities everywhere," he continued, maintaining: "A law enforcement family story is being told again and I think this show, while it's in a different city, there's still family at its core."

© CBS Boston Blue premieres October 17

Sonequa and Donnie also opened up about what their first impressions of each other were, with the former saying: "We were immediately friends and we both understood what we want to do here, and I was so moved by how Donnie lives with his heart out in the open and it really encouraged me."

"And the way you welcomed me into this — I know what it's like to have a franchise — and the fact that you opened your heart to me into this franchise was really beautiful," she added.

© Getty Bridget Moynahan, who starred as Erin Reagan on Blue Bloods, will make an appearance on the spin-off

"Same," Donnie then replied, and shared: "Going into the process of trying to find Lena my mindset was, 'Find someone you would want to get to know more.' And strangely enough when I met you, I felt like you were someone I've known my whole life and that made it even better."

"I can't explain it, I think you feel the same, it was instant, and you were it. It's a wonderful feeling to know something with such confidence that she's it," he noted.