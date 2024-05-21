Sharon Stone's dashing son Roan teases step into the spotlight alongside movie-star mom: 'That's the plan'

Sharon Stone may have largely taken a step back from her acting career, but it seems there is one person who could bring her back to the screen: her son!

The Basic Instinct actress' appearances in movies have been sparse in recent years, and she has instead been focusing on her art these days, her Instagram sprinkled with glimpses of her abstract work, which has been showcased at various galleries across the country.

However, she just teased a possible return with none other than her eldest son Roan by her side. The doting mom adopted the 23-year-old in 2000 with her then-husband Phil Bronstein, and later sons Lair, 18, in 2005, and Quinn, 16, who she adopted a year later.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: See inside Sharon Stone's incredible family compound she's selling

Sharon took to Instagram this week and shared a video of her and Roan partaking in the latest TikTok trend, which saw the two engaging in a light-hearted debate.

"I'm bored," Roan is made to suggest, to which Sharon argues: "I have to read a script," and her son finally counters: "We could do a movie together."

Though merely a fun trend, Sharon and Roan did hint at it becoming a possibility, captioning their joint post with: "Something New."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post to express their excitement over the possibility of Roan following in his mom's footsteps, with one writing: "Do it! Looking forward to it! Go dude!" to which Roan promised: "That's the plan."

MORE: Sharon Stone sued for $35,000 over car crash that caused woman 'personal injury'

MORE: Sharon Stone's rarely-seen son prepares to leave family home as famous mom shares insight

Others followed suit with: "You two are adorable!! I absolutely love your Mom, and you are fantastic!!" and: "I would so love to see that. Best duo!!!" as well as: "It's a no brainer."

© Getty Sharon and Roan in 2019

Despite the eager response, Sharon has been previously candid about her disappointments with the entertainment industry and how Hollywood has treated her over the years, particularly after suffering from a stroke in 2001.

MORE: Sharon Stone's handsome son Roan, 23, unveils tattooed chest in rare photos

During a recent appearance on Good Morning Britain, she explained: "My real first step of recovery was about seven years, and that's a long time to lose your momentum," adding: "In seven years, you're no longer the flavor of the time, you no longer have box office heat, the same people you were working with are no longer in power anymore."

© Instagram The actress' two youngest sons

She emphasized: "Everything changes and people don't really care about that person anymore. It's like going back to your old job seven years later, you don't just walk back into your job and think nothing's changed."

"I was sort of hurt that the world moved on without me," Sharon further admitted, though noted: "But I've kind of gotten over it now."