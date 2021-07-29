Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk's condition revealed after collapsing on set 

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk's representatives have updated fans on his progress after he collapsed on the set of the Netflix show. Bob reportedly suffered a heart attack on Tuesday while filming the show’s sixth and final season.

MORE: John Travolta shares happy news after devastating year - and fans are thrilled

In a statement, they said: “We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident. He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of good wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

Loading the player...

WATCH: Better Call Saul's season five trailer

His son, Nate, also took to social media and tweeted: “He’s going to be OK.” Fans of the actor and his co-stars have taken to Twitter to send their good wishes. Bryan Cranston posted a snap of himself with Bob on Instagram, writing: “Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning. Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way.”

Aaron sent his well wishes

Aaron Paul similarly shared a snap of Bob, writing: “I love you my friend.” Seth Rogan also shared the good news that Bob was recovering, captioning the post: “WHEW.”

While Bob is best known for his role as Jimmy McGill AKA Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, he also starred in The Post, Nebraska and Little Women. We’re wishing him a very speedy recovery.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.