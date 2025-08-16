General Hospital icon dies at 79, weeks after cancer diagnosis

The soap world is in mourning after it was announced that General Hospital star, Tristan Rogers, died on August 15, 2025. He was 79.

The Australian actor, who played Robert Scorpio, starred on the ABC drama for more than 40 years.

General Hospital Executive Producer Frank Valentini announced Tristan's passing in a personal statement shared on the show's official Instagram page.

Death announcement

WATCH: Stars gone too soon

"The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Tristan Rogers' passing," he wrote alongside a photo of the late actor.

"Tristan has captivated our fans for 45 years and Port Charles will not be the same without him (or Robert Scorpio). I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult time. Tristan was a one-of-a-kind talent and will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace."

© ABC Tristan died at 79 on August 15, 2025

Tristan's co-stars have also paid tribute, with Emma Samms, who played his on-screen love interest, Holly, writing on social media that she was "incredibly sad to hear the news about Tristan."

She added: "I loved working with him and we were both so grateful that we got the chance to do that for more than 40 years. He taught me how to be comfortable in front of the cameras and he introduced me to spontaneity and fun even within all the trials and tribulations that Robert and Holly endured."

Former General Hospital star, Rick Springfield, wrote on X: " Aussies are made of tough stuff but even tough stuff has its expiration date. Our friend Tristan Rogers, a charming, self deprecating, handsome and witty bloke from the Great Southern Land went home today. Bless and keep your spirit Tristan. Cancer sucks."

Genie Francis added on X: "My heart is heavy. Goodbye my spectacular friend. My deepest condolences to his wife Teresa and their children. Tristan Rogers was a very bright light, as an actor and a person. I was so lucky to have known him."

© ABC via Getty Images Tristan starred on General Hospital for more than 40 years

Cause of death

Tristan's death comes weeks after he revealed his cancer diagnosis, although he did not share which type of cancer he had.

"While he remains hopeful and is working closely with his medical team on a treatment plan, this is a challenging time for Tristan and his family," his rep shared in a statement to Deadline.

© ABC via Getty Images Tristan died from cancer

"As they face both the emotional and physical burdens that come with this diagnosis, the family kindly asks for privacy and understanding."

The statement continued: "They are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and love from their friends and family.

© Getty Images Tristan did not specify the type of cancer he had

"Tristan sends his love to his fans and wants them to know how much he appreciates their loyalty and encouragement over the years."

The statement concluded: "This support means more to him now than ever. Future updates will be shared if deemed appropriate by Tristan and his family."

© ABC via Getty Images Tristan had been on General Hospital on and off since 1980

Tristan has portrayed Robert Scorpio on General Hospital on and off since 1980, appearing in more than 1,400 episodes.

He last appeared on the soap on November 12, 2024, when his character left Port Charles. However, according to Soap Opera Digest, Tristan made a surprise appearance on the July 17, 2025, episode, the same day he announced his cancer diagnosis.