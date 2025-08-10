General Hospital spoilers for August 11 - August 15: Drew manipulates Michael as Carly confronts Marco

General Hospital fans are in for a week of drama, as ABC has teased the upcoming episodes.

Monday August 11 will see Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) "ponder a legal maneuver" – perhaps as she finally makes a good decision and goes after custody of Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Sam’s daughter Scout (Cosette Abinante)? – while Tuesday August 12's episode will see Carly (Laura Wright) confront Marco (Adrian Anchondo) amid speculation that Marco is Carly and Sonny's son.

On Wednesday August 13 Drew will "make a stunning declaration" – surely connected to Alexis' decision? – while on Thursday August 14 Stella (Vernee Johnson) urges Kai ( Jens Austin Astrup) to fight for Trina's attention and Friday's episode will see Drew "manipulate" Michael.

Looks like Drew's villain era is nowhere near over.

General Hospital preview for August 11 - August 15

Keep reading for the full spoilers:

GENERAL HOSPITAL SPOILERS, MONDAY, AUGUST 11, 2025

Anna warns Jason. Josslyn and Vaughn check into the Five Poppies. Britt is threatened. Alexis ponders a legal maneuver. Tracy is disappointed in Cody.

GENERAL HOSPITAL SPOILERS, TUESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2025

Drew encounters Willow. Jason summons Alexis. Carly confronts Marco. Chase is ordered to make an arrest. Emma is determined.

© Disney Carlos is confronted by Carly

GENERAL HOSPITAL SPOILERS, WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 13, 2025

Britt is reprimanded. Anna demands intel from Brennan. Willow briefs Elizabeth. Rocco reassures Gio. Drew makes a stunning declaration.

GENERAL HOSPITAL SPOILERS, THURSDAY, AUGUST 14, 2025

Dante and Brook Lynn strategize. Michael encourages Gio. Stella urges Kai to fight for Trina. Chase confides in Willow. Molly tries to reason with Drew.

© Disney Kai is urged to fight for Trina

GENERAL HOSPITAL SPOILERS, FRIDAY, AUGUST 15, 2025

Jason is a man on a mission. Isaiah asks Felicia for advice. Curtis is shaken. Drew manipulates Michael. Joss is frustrated.

ABC soap General Hospital recently scooped 11 Daytime Emmy nominations including three in the Supporting Actor category, two in Lead Actress and one in Lead Actor.

The news comes as viewers have also been enjoying the return of Britt Wesbourne, who had "died" in episodes that aired during January 2023.

© Disney Will Alexis (R) make a bold decision?

The character was battling the progression of Huntington's Disease but was then stabbed by the serial killer called "The Hook" (played by Robin Mattson) with a poison weapon.

"Bringing someone back from the dead is always dicey," Chris Van Etten and Elizabeth Korte, the co-head writers of General Hospital, said.

"Some returns are harder to execute than others. But good actors and characters reward the effort – and that's the case here. It helps that Britt is the offspring of two larger-than-life parents, who exist in that soap opera space in which anything is possible."