'Gritty' Netflix thriller with The Crown star leaves viewers in 'uncomfortable suspense'

To all Netflix users: a brand new thriller to add to your list is here, and it features one of the best British actresses of our generation.

Night Always Comes, a crime drama with The Crown and The Fantastic Four star Vanessa Kirby in the lead, has just landed on the streamer.

© Allyson Riggs / Netflix Night Always Comes has just landed on Netflix

The film follows a woman who faces eviction from her family home in a city that they can no longer afford. Over the course of one night, she becomes increasingly desperate as she faces dangerous situations in a bid to raise $25,000.

Intrigued? Find out more about the film below…

Night Always Comes is based on the bestselling novel by Willy Vlautin, which follows Lynette (Vanessa Kirby) as she is forced to confront her dark past as she embarks on a dangerous odyssey, risking everything she has to secure her family's house.

As the narrative unfolds, things become increasingly tense and haunting as Lynette is pushed closer to the edge trying to get the money together.

Who's in Night Always Comes?

Vanessa Kirby is enough of a draw to any film, in my opinion – I adored her Oscar-nominated performance in Pieces Of A Woman, also on Netflix, and I thought she had an absolute star-making turn in Ridley Scott's Napoleon, to which I was otherwise indifferent.

© Allyson Riggs / Netflix Vanessa Kirby and Jennifer Jason Leigh star in the film

However, if you need any more convincing, the film also stars Atypical actress Jennifer Jason Leigh and the Internet's favourite it-girl, Julia Fox, who had her breakout in Uncut Gems alongside Adam Sandler.

What are viewers saying about the film?

Netflix users have taken to social media to express their feelings about the film, and the reception has been overwhelmingly positive.

One person wrote, on X: "Vanessa Kirby is brilliant in Night Always Comes. Once again, she delivers a strong and nuanced performance."

© Allyson Riggs / Netflix Viewers online have loved the film

Another added: "I liked Benjamin Caron's dark thriller Night Always Comes (2025) on Netflix. Vanessa Kirby is amazing as an impoverished woman desperate to get $25,000 in one night for a new home.

"Kirby is captivating, natural, subtle, gritty and heartbreaking. Zack Gottsagen is great."

A third noted: "Night Always Comes is a depressing story of resilience and desperation, driven by a raw, powerful Vanessa Kirby performance that's full of fiery intensity. Anything that can go wrong does, but the building tension and uncomfortable suspense makes this a worthy watch on Netflix."