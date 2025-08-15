'Fantastic' 4-part detective drama sounds like the ultimate summer binge

If, like me, you're a big crime drama fan who loves binge-watching shows set in faraway places, then UKTV's upcoming detective series might just be your next TV obsession.

The four-part series, titled A Remarkable Place To Die, follows a determined homicide detective as she returns to her hometown in New Zealand, where she sets out to uncover the truth about her sister's death two years ago.

If you're a fan of the Death in Paradise spin-off, Return to Paradise, then it's worth checking out A Remarkable Place To Die. Just like the hit Australian-set series, the story centres around a female detective who returns to her hometown, where she must confront ghosts of her past, including her ex-fiancé, all while investigating new crime cases.

Intrigued? Find out more below.

WATCH: The trailer for A Remarkable Place to Die

What is A Remarkable Place To Die about?

The series follows smart and determined homicide detective Anaís Mallory as she returns to her hometown of Queenstown, New Zealand, where she's forced to face her ex-fiancé Luke, who is now married to her ex-best friend, Maja.

In the opening episode, Anaís returns home, where she's reunited with her mother, Veronica, with whom she has a fraught relationship.

While she's taken up a new post in the town, Anaís has her own secret agenda: to get to the bottom of her sister's death nearly two years ago, which was ruled by the Coroner as a traffic accident.

© Banijay / UKTV Chelsie Preston Crayford stars in A Remarkable Place to Die

The synopsis reads: "With a new case to solve every episode, it rapidly becomes apparent that there is plenty hidden beyond the breathtaking scenery of the tourist town. Secrets linger and danger is never too far away. As bodies start piling up around the once-safe place, Mallory and her team are thrust into a series of intriguing cases that bring into focus the tragedies that have beset her family.

"Plagued by the suspicion that her ex-fiancé might somehow be involved in their deaths, Mallory also realises that her mother may know more than she is willing to reveal."

Who stars in A Remarkable Place To Die?

Chelsie Preston Crawford (Underbelly) leads the cast as Anaís Mallory.

© Banijay / UKTV Rebecca Gibney plays Veronica

She's joined by Charles Jazz Terrier (Wentworth) as Luke, Indiana Evans (Home and Away) as Maja and Rebecca Gibney (Under the Vines) as Veronica.

What have viewers said about A Remarkable Place To Die?

Viewers have been full of praise for the show online, with one person describing the show as a "fantastic" detective series with " a new murder mystery in each episode keeps you guessing".

© Banijay / UKTV The series is set in New Zealand and comes to U&DRAMA on 3 September

A second viewer penned: "I am loving this wonderful show. Acting is terrific; storylines are terrific; scenery, music all TERRIFIC!!!" while another added: "Gripping mysterious thriller! Set in the beautiful and stunning location of Queenstown. Lots of twists and turns which get you thinking."

How to watch A Remarkable Place To Die

The series premieres on Wednesday, 3 September at 8pm on U&DRAMA. The full box set will be available to stream on U from 3 September.