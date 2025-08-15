I cover TV for a living - and this is what I'll be binge-watching on my honeymoon

I watch a lot of television, and I'm lucky enough to write about many of the shows I see. During most days, my time is filled with screeners, plot twists and cliffhangers. But recently, the biggest drama hasn't been streaming; it's been wedding planning.

Between seating charts, dress fittings and a million tiny decisions, I've barely had a moment to watch something purely for myself.

That's why I'm planning to make my honeymoon the ultimate escape - not just to a beautiful destination and immersing myself in novels, but into the worlds of a few shows I've been itching to watch (while carefully dodging spoilers).

Here's what will be on my honeymoon binge list:

1/ 6 © Apple TV+ The Buccaneers, Season 2

I've already inhaled this series - but planning to watch this again! This was pure, unadulterated escapism and the perfect drama to distract me amid months of wedding planning. The first season of this period drama was a mix of romance, rebellion and breathtaking costumes. But season two came back with vengeance! So much more high-thrilling drama, and I can't wait to dive back into the lives of those wild American heiresses as they take on London society. Season two reunites Kristine Frøseth as Nan St. George, Alisha Boe as Conchita Closson, Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elmsworth, Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth and Imogen Waterhouse as Jinny St. George.

2/ 6 © Amazon Prime The Summer I Turned Pretty, Season 3

What could be more perfect for a honeymoon than a dose of feel-good romance? This Prime show is a true summer comfort watch, and I've been patiently waiting for the next instalment. The story, billed as a "coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer", centres around Belly, who is a teenager when we meet her in season one.



For years, she's spent every summer in Cousins Beach with her family, her mother's friend Susannah and her two sons, Conrad and Jeremiah. They've all grown up together, but when Belly turns 16, her relationship with Conrad and Jeremiah changes and she finds herself in a love triangle.



In season three, Belly is coming towards the end of her junior year of college, having spent the past three years with her boyfriend, Jeremiah, whom she's looking forward to spending another summer with in Cousins.

3/ 6 © Lilja Jons/BBC King & Conqueror​ This BBC drama is for when the sun sets and we want to dive into something with a bit more historical gravitas. While it's a completely different genre, the high-stakes drama and powerful narrative of this historical epic promise to be completely absorbing. Starring James Norton as future King of England Harold, Earl of Wessex, he will join Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as his on-screen adversary, William, Duke of Normandy.



According to the synopsis, the series tells "the story of a clash that defined the future of a country – and a continent – for a thousand years, the roots of which stretch back decades and extend out through a pair of interconnected family dynasties, struggling for power across two countries and a raging sea".



4/ 6 © Jackson Lee Davis/Prime The Runarounds

A new teen drama is on the way to Netflix, and it's a must-watch for fans of Outer Banks. The music drama series, from the same creators, follows a group of high school graduates as they form a band during the summer of graduation. Along the way, they fall in love, run into trouble and form unbreakable bonds. The synopsis explains: "Over the course of one unforgettable summer, they throw themselves into the pursuit of their big break - falling in love, getting into trouble, and building the kind of bonds that feel like family along the way. With original music, romantic entanglements, and the raw highs and lows of coming-of-age, The Runarounds captures the rush of risking everything at the edge of adulthood to chase your dreams."

5/ 6 © COURTESY OF NETFLIX Wednesday, Season 2

I loved the first one so it seems fitting to catch up on season two! The latest instalment sees Wednesday embark on a whole new adventure. According to the show's producers, the next instalment is "darker and more complex" as Wednesday navigates "family, friends, new mysteries and old adversaries" in her second year at Nevermore.