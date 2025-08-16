'Chilling' thriller with Oscar-winning cast lands on BBC iPlayer

The greatest thing about the BBC is that when you miss a brilliant film that shows on TV, you'll always be able to catch it for a little while on BBC iPlayer.

So, if you were like me, and didn't catch Jordan Peele's brilliant psychological horror on BBC One the other day, fret not, as you've now got the chance to catch it on the streamer.

© Getty Images for The Met Museum/ The film stars Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong'o

Starring Lupita Nyong'o, who won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in 12 Years A Slave, the thriller follows a family who are attacked by a group of menacing doppelgängers.

Intrigued? Scroll down to learn more about the film…

What is Us about?

The film is a psychological horror and thriller that revolves around a family whose holiday is interrupted when their beachfront house is broken into by a series of doppelgängers.

A synopsis on Rotten Tomatoes reads: "Accompanied by her husband, son and daughter, Adelaide Wilson (Nyong'o) returns to the beachfront home where she grew up as a child. Haunted by a traumatic experience from the past, Adelaide grows increasingly concerned that something bad is going to happen.

"Her worst fears soon become a reality when four masked strangers descend upon the house, forcing the Wilsons into a fight for survival. When the masks come off, the family is horrified to learn that each attacker takes the appearance of one of them."

What have viewers said about Us?

If the overwhelmingly positive critical reception isn't enough to convince you to give Us a watch, you only need to listen to the viewers who've shared their opinions online.

© Getty Images Us first came out in 2019 and received a lot of positive critical attention

One film reviewer took to X to comment, and was a huge fan: "Scissors. Doppelgängers. Social commentary. Jordan Peele's Us is chilling, clever & completely unforgettable."

Another, just before the film returned to streamers, added: "I forgot how good of a movie Us is. Jordan Peele did his thing for sure."

A third expressed surprise at the film's hyper-intense climactic final act, writing: "I just watched the movie Us by Jordan Peele. That ending crazy af."

If you're a fan of the director's Oscar-winning thriller Get Out, or his sci-fi blockbuster Nope, then you're sure to be a fan of his mind-bending second feature.