BBC drops gritty 2-part crime series based on detective novels

The BBC has added a gritty new crime drama to its roster of shows, and fans of the detective genre will want to tune into this one.

Based on the Martin Beck detective novels, the two-part case from the Swedish series Beck opens with the brutal robbery of a middle-aged couple's luxury apartment. But is there more to the crime than meets the eye?

The series, which began airing in 1997, aired its latest two-part tenth season in Sweden last year, which has now come to the BBC.

Peter Haber stars as Stockholm detective Martin Beck as he investigates serious crimes in the capital. Since season eight, Valter Skarsgård has played Vilhelm Beck, Martin's grandson.

I'm a big fan of the detective genre, and this Stockholm-set drama sounds like a thoroughly entertaining watch. Plus, there's clearly no shortage of talent in the Skarsgård family, and if Valter plays as good a detective as his actor father, Stellan Skarsgård, in the BBC crime show River, then viewers are bound to be glued to their screens.

© BBC/NORDISK FILM PRODUCTION A/S & FILMLANCE INTERNATIONAL AB What is Beck about? The series follows hypochondriac detective Martin Beck and his handpicked team as they take on macabre crime in the seedy Stockholm underworld. From season eight, Valter Skarsgård joined the cast as Martin's grandson, Vilhelm Beck. The premiere episode of season ten sees the team investigate a brutal robbery. The log line reads: "Three young men dressed as couriers overpower a middle-aged couple in a luxury apartment, and at first it looks like a brutal robbery." Meanwhile, the synopsis for episode two reads: "After a brutal murder, Alex teams up with Josef and a suspended Vilhelm. The victim has ties to Howl, a digital university studying men's roles. The case connects to the Balcony Man investigation, bringing Beck back."

© BBC/NORDISK FILM PRODUCTION A/S & FILMLANCE INTERNATIONAL AB Who stars in Beck? Peter Haber leads the cast as Martin Beck, alongside Jennie Silfverhjelm as Alexandra 'Alex' Beijer, Måns Nathanaelson as Oskar Bergman, Martin Wallström as Josef Eriksson, Elmira Arikan as Ayda Çetin, Martin Wallström as Josef Eriksson and Valter Skarsgård as Vilhelm Beck.

© BBC/NORDISK FILM PRODUCTION A/S & FILMLANCE INTERNATIONAL AB What have viewers said about Beck? It's safe to say the crime drama is well-loved among viewers. One person described the show as a "dark series with an excellent cast", while another penned: "It's a very good Scandinavian crime series, I am binge-watching it right now." A third fan hailed the show as a "gripping masterpiece of Swedish crime drama", while another penned: "The stories are punchy, with some great ambient back beats playing in the background."

