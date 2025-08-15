BBC Breakfast star Charlie Stayt's wife of 30 years he's never pictured with

As the co-host of BBC Breakfast, Charlie Stayt is a familiar face to many as he wakes up the nation with the latest news headlines alongside his co-star, Naga Munchetty.

The two journalists have fronted the show together with the duo becoming regular presenters in 2014. Prior to that, Charlie had been a presenter on the show since 2006, and Naga had been a casual presenter before becoming a main host in 2014.

Despite appearing on our television screens three times a week, he likes to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. Here's all we know about his wife…

© BBC Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty have hosted BBC Breakfast for over ten years together

Who is Charlie Stayt's wife?

Charlie, 63, is married to Anne Breckell. While not much is publicly known about Anne, it has previously been reported that she is a manager at a global corporation.

The couple tied the knot back in 1995 before going on to welcome two children together two years later. They first welcomed Phoebe Senara, who was born in 1997, and then Jake Hamilton, who arrived in 2000. According to reports, the family reside in west London.

© Getty Charlie is married to Anne Breckell

Charlie is incredibly private about his family life and does not have a social media presence.

About Charlie Stayt

Before becoming a journalist, Charlie reportedly had stints as a roofer, a barman, and a roadie. He says these years were not entirely wasted and refers to himself as a "late starter as a journalist."

Charlie first began his career on a commercial radio station in his hometown of Gloucester, before landing a lucrative gig as a news presenter in London. In 1995 he began his television career working for ITN, then joined Five News as a reporter.

Shortly after this, he began presenting the network's prime-time bulletins as well as the live debate programmes. While working at Five News, he anchored the network's 9/11 coverage and spent a total of ten years at ITN.

© James Stack Charlie had an impressive background in radio and television before joining BBC Breakfast

Then, in 2006, Charlie initially joined BBC Breakfast as a relief presenter, but in December 2007, he was confirmed as the programme's Friday–Sunday presenter.

The presenter also dabbled in the world of reality TV, hosting shows Jailbreak and Are You Telepathic and even appeared as a contestant on The Weakest Link in 2022.