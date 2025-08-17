Adrian Dunbar's actress wife of 39 years who 'gets a laugh' out of his fame

As Adrian Dunbar returns to screens in ITV's gripping drama Ridley, fans are once again celebrating the much-loved actor's performance as the ex-cop turned consultant.

His return to screens has been warmly received by our TV team, including HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris, who said: "Adrian is brilliant in his portrayal of Alex Ridley, which is perhaps unsurprising given the number of police officer roles he's played over the years, including in Scott & Bailey, Silent Witness and, of course, as the iconic Superintendent Ted Hastings in Line of Duty."

But away from the cameras, the Line of Duty star has enjoyed nearly four decades of marriage to his wife, actress Anna Nygh – who, he admits, still "gets a laugh" out of his fame.

Before you tune into the latest episode of Ridley, here's everything you need to know about Adrian's wife.

WATCH: The trailer for Ridley season 2

© Getty Images Who is Adrian Dunbar's wife? Adrian, 67, is married to Anna Nygh, an Australian actress and casting director. Anna's TV credits include Sweeney 2, Arms and the Man, Capital City and Bugs, as well as a stint as Dr Emma Reid on EastEnders. The couple tied the knot in 1986, after being set up on a blind date by Scandal actress Joanne Whalley.

© WireImage Anna "gets a laugh" out of husband Adrian Famed for his role as Ted in the BBC's Line of Duty, Adrian was hailed "devilishly handsome" by fans of the drama series.

© MATT SQUIRE Responding to the attention, Adrian told The Telegraph: "I thought there would be a lot of things that would come off the back of this part, but definitely not being a sex symbol." How did Anna react to the newfound attention? "She was an actress herself, so she realises it comes with the territory," Adrian admitted. "She thinks it's quite humorous, she gets a laugh out of it."

© BAFTA via Getty Images What else has Adrian Dunbar said about his wife? When HELLO! caught up with Adrian ahead of Ridley's release, he revealed that he and Anna have been enjoying Netflix's dark comedy-drama Sirens together. Speaking to BBC Radio 4, the actor also said: "I don't know anyone else I could have hooked up with who could have handled me. I've got my woman and she's a very good one. I wouldn't let her down."