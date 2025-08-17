Princess Andre gives rare update on half-brother Harvey Price as family feud escalates

Princess Andre has opened up about the life lessons she's learnt from her half-brother Harvey.

In a recent interview with The Guardian ahead of her four-part ITV reality show, The Princess Diaries, the 18-year-old daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre offered a rare look into her life.

She spoke candidly about growing up with her older brother, Harvey, 23, Katie's eldest son, who was born with multiple disabilities, including autism, septo-optic dysplasia, and Prader-Willi syndrome.

The interview came after a statement was released by her father, Peter, who recently addressed what he called the "baseless accusations" made by his ex-wife, Katie Price.

Sibling lessons

While admitting she was close with all her seven siblings, Princess was asked if she'd learned a lot from growing up with Harvey.

"Yes, 100 percent. You learn patience. Ways of communicating. How to deal with his outbursts. How to calm him down," she said.

The reality star added: "And as much as he is hard work, he is the funniest person I know."

With Harvey, Princess shares her elder brother, Junior, who is also the child of her parents, Peter Andre and Katie Price.

She also has a younger half-brother, Jett, and a half-younger sister, Bunny, from her mother Katie's marriage to Kieran Hayler.

From her father Peter's marriage to Emily MacDonagh, she has three younger siblings: Amelia, Theo and Arabella.

© PA Images via Getty Images Princess withe her father, Peter, and brother Junior

In the interview, Princess also made a special mention of Theo and Millie, who she said were "born entertainers".

When asked if Harvey still enjoys trains, Princess said: "He loves trains. He loves frogs. He loves rainbows. And food," something her manager, Marie-Claire Giddings, noted they have in common.

In 2021, Katie made the difficult decision to move Harvey into specialised housing.

However, last month, the former model announced he was "coming home for good", as she announced on her podcast, The Katie Price Show, that he would be moving to independent living.

Family changes

Princess chose not to delve into the more difficult aspects of her childhood, including her parents' split, but reflected on what it was like growing up on the set of her mother's reality shows.

The nine-bedroom property in Sussex, in which Katie owned at the time, was named "Mucky Mansion", and left a lasting impression.

© Anthony Devlin, Getty Katie and Princess

When asked if she liked living there, Princess admitted: "No. It was a really scary house. A lot went on there. So I didn’t really like it. I guess when you have bad experiences somewhere, you don't like the place."

Parent dynamics

While she now lives with her father, Princess said she tries to remain neutral despite her parents' high-profile divorce.

In her upcoming TV series, Peter appears while Katie does not – which Princess sums up simply: "They don't like each other."

Though comparisons will always be made to her mother, Princess hopes her new show will lead the way to a successful career.

The Princess Diaries is available to watch on ITVX now.