Mystery thriller fans are binge-watching ITV's 'incredible' 6-part drama in one day

Mystery thriller fans who tuned into ITV's newly released six-part drama series, One Night, can't stop watching the "incredible" show.

Written and created by Emily Ballou, the story follows three friends – Tess, Simone and Hat – who, after experiencing a traumatic event in their hometown, reunite 20 years later in Sydney.

Without telling the others, Simone has secretly written a bestselling novel about what happened to them, uncovering untold secrets and resurfacing old memories.

It's no surprise that viewers have been loving the show, given its impressive leading trio: Doctor Who and Broadchurch alum Jodie Whittaker, Wentworth's Nicole da Silva and Deep Water star Yael Stone. As a sucker for mystery dramas myself, this seems like the perfect series to scratch the thriller itch.

Read on for more on what viewers are saying about the show.

Fans react to the series

With all six episodes released on ITVX, fans have been eagerly binge-watching the series.

Taking to social media, one viewer said: "Watched the whole series today. Soooo good – I've loved Nicole da Silva since the Wentworth days," while another added: "Stellar casting. Amazing cinematography of the Illawarra region, including my favourite road, and an incredible storyline. I binge-watched it over two nights. It's that good."

Meanwhile, a third person penned: "Started watching One Night on ITVX and it's really good! I'm up to episode four. It's strange seeing Nicole da Silva in a much different character role than as Franky Doyle in Wentworth. She's a great actor, though."

What is One Night about?

Promising "dark secrets" and "broken bonds", the series follows three friends – Tess, Simone and Hat – whose friendship is put to the test when they experience a night with devastating consequences.

The synopsis reads: "Since then, Simone (Nicole da Silva) has harboured secret hopes of becoming a novelist, but most of her haphazard attempts have been shoved into her bottom drawer.

"Now, at the age of 40, she has finally written the one story she could never get out of her mind, and her debut manuscript has become an unexpected overnight success.

© Instagram One Night stars Jodie Whittaker, Nicole da Silva and Yael Stone

"But it soon becomes apparent that the devastating story the book tells doesn't exclusively belong to her.

"At the heart of Simone's novel is a tragedy which also happened to Tess (Jodie Whittaker) and Hat (Yael Stone), her two childhood best friends.

"As it becomes harder to prise fact from fiction, one person's memory and story from another's, the book threatens to derail all their friendships, bringing old traumas to the surface of the small coastal community where they grew up, and stirring its perpetrators, who want to make it all go away."

Meet the cast of One Night

Bringing Tess, Simone and Hat to life are Jodie Whittaker (Toxic Town, Time), Nicole da Silva (Wentworth, Rush) and Yael Stone (Orange Is the New Black) respectively.

© Paramount+/Joel Pratley, ITV The show, which originally aired on Paramount+, came to ITVX in August

Other cast members include Kat Stewart (Five Bedrooms, Offspring), George Mason (The Power of the Dog), Erroll Shand (Underbelly: Land of the Long Green Cloud) and Noni Hazlehurst (A Place To Call Home, Fires).

Rounding out the ensemble are Tina Bursill (Doctor Doctor), William Zappa (The Dry, Miss Fisher & the Crypt of Tears), Damien Strouthos (The Twelve) and Jillian Nguyen (Barons).

One Night is available to watch on ITVX now.