Deborah Roberts reveals reason for Al Roker's absence from Today as fans weigh in

Al Roker has been noticeably absent from Today recently with Dylan Dreyer and Bill Karins stepping up to replace him.

But over the weekend, his wife, Deborah Roberts, revealed why the beloved meteorologist was missing from Studio 1A.

In a series of Instagram posts, the 20/20 host shared details on their personal life and posted snapshots of their glorious getaway to Italy.

Alongside photos of their vacation, Deborah wrote: "The beauty of Italy in August. Sunny. Quiet. Lovely. #grateful #heart."

Fans loved the insight into their time off-screen and commented that they hoped the happy couple were having the best time.

His new show

Al joined Today in 1996 and adores his post on the show. He recently shared a career update when he revealed he had launched a children's cartoon titled Weather Hunters.

Geared toward kids ages five to eight, the show is designed to support learning about Earth science and meteorology through adventure and comedy.

He promoted the show at the Bentonville Film Festival when he said: "Weather has always been a passion of mine, and inspiring young minds to explore its wonders has been one of the most fulfilling parts of this journey. With Weather Hunters, I'm thrilled to share that passion with a new generation, including my granddaughter, Sky, who reminds me every day of the importance of leaving a better planet for our kids."

Proud grandpa

© Instagram Al with his granddaughter

Al has embraced being a granddad and previously spoke about the joy the role brings him. In an interview with TODAY.com, Al said: "By the time you become a grandparent, you already know what it takes to raise a child.

"And since it’s not your primary responsibility, you can really just bask in the joy of everything they do because you don’t have to worry about all the other stuff."

© Instagram Al is incredibly proud of his kids

He has three children, Nick, Leila, and Courtney, and while they're all grown up Al says his "love and worry doesn't lessen."

"These three people, or however many you have, are your hearts beating outside your body and so you're constantly worried for them," he said. "It's the old adage, 'little kids, little problems; bigger kids, bigger problems.'"

© Instagram They're a happy family

In fact, as they get older it's more challenging.

"I think it becomes even more anxiety-ridden, because when they're smaller, they are under your roof and you can take care of them and try to protect them as best as you can," he added. "But as they go out and venture out into the world, you have less control over that. But yet your love and your worry for them doesn’t lessen. It probably only increases."