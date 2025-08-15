Today's Dylan Dreyer's post split appearance is next level as showcases toned figure in tiny skirt and heels

Dylan Dreyer has been taking her workouts to the next level over the past few months, and she's feeling and looking amazing!

The Today star is always stepping out in stylish outfits, but on Thursday she stood out more than usual, looking tanned and toned in a summer look consisting of a fitted white tank top teamed with a yellow patterned midi skirt and black heels.

The NBC's outfit choice highlighted her sculpted figure, which she has achieved through a recent six week custom-made workout program, which was designed to suit her busy lifestyle.

© NBC Dylan Dreyer looked fantastic in a fitted white top teamed with a yellow skirt and heels on Thursday's Today

Dylan - who recently announced her split from husband Brian Fichera after 12 years of marriage - posted the information on her workout on social media, inspiring many of her fans to try it out too.

In the caption, she wrote: "42 days COMPLETE!! @sotomethod is my absolute favorite workout routine…flexible, tough, effective, fun…and no one motivates more than @hoffhil !! Granted, it took me a little longer than 42 days to complete, but I've never felt stronger! Can beat Calvin in an arm wrestle, no big deal."

© Instagram Dylan is a huge fan of Soto Method when it comes to her workout routine

Comments included: "So this is the secret to that fantastic physique! Nice work it shows!" and "I want to try this too!" This isn't the first time Dylan has spoken about this workout regime, which has been described as "a mix of cardio and sculpting movements designed to maximize burn and efficiently deliver a full-body workout."

The Misty the Cloud author first became "obsessed" with the exercise class when Hilary came onto Today to talk about it.

© Instagram Dylan recently separated from Brian Fichera - but they have remained good friends

She previously said: "Her workouts fit into my day so easily, and that’s not an easy feat." As for Dylan's diet, she previously told EatingWell.com: "I don't diet, I don't deprive myself or my kids from anything. We enjoy ice cream cones, but I make sure that at some point every day they eat some fruits and vegetables."

The star is a busy mom-of-three - and is getting used to her new normal co-parenting her young sons, Calvin, Oliver and Rusty, with her ex - who she has remained the best of friends with following their separation.

© Getty Images Dylan on the Today Show

When she's not busy working, she loves nothing more than being at home with her family - which is also where she finds time to workout if she hasn't made it to the gym.

She previously shared on Today: "I'll be walking [her dog] Bosco and all of a sudden I'll just break out into lunges or I'm watching TV and I'll stand up and do some squats. "Not many, but enough so that it takes the guilt off from the bowl of ice cream I'm about to eat."