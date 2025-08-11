Al Roker's Hudson Valley home is like a nature reserve in new glimpse of paradise

Al Roker loves escaping the city — and with a country home like he has, we can see why!

When he's not working in Studio 1A, the Today meteorologist travels to the Hudson Valley where he and his wife Deborah Roberts settle down in their "oasis".

Al recently gave fans a sneak peek at their beautiful second home and it looks like a nature reserve.

He was showcasing the butterflies in his garden and the flowers and expansive woodland belong in a movie.

The couple spend most of their time in their New York pad, but admit they prefer the countryside.

Beauty and stillness

© Instagram His home is beautiful

The 40-acre retreat has its own outdoor pool and woodland and is situated at the foothills of the Berkshires.

"I associate this place with beauty, stillness, and filling up my soul," Deborah told Berkshire Magazine.

They bought the home 27 years ago and have grown it from 28 acres to 40.

Whirlwind purchase

© Instagram Deborah says they feel so relaxed in the country

The purchase was whirlwind as Deborah confessed: "It happened so fast. I just remember one day looking out the window, and Al's out there, he's got a wheelbarrow, looking like he's just having a great time."

Talking of their life in the city and how it differs from when they're in the Hudson Valley, she said: "If we were in the city all the time, it's still busy, it's still loud, I still feel compelled to go out and do something even on the weekends.

Change of pace

"I think we struck a balance by being able to come up here. All these little things that we do — like going to the farmers market or going to a small restaurant and having dinner, or just staying home and eating dinner — revolve around relaxing, and that's where we are able to find some balance."

They regularly host their children, Nick, Leila and Courtney, there and they love the space it offers for when their little granddaughter Sky visits too.

© Instagram Al's garden at his Hudson Valley home offers so much space

They had a family gathering just recently when they all descended for some fun with their loved ones.

Al has called being a granddad, "magical," and often expresses his joy for the role.

© Instagram Al with his granddaughter

In an interview with TODAY.com, Al explained why he loves being a grandfather.

"By the time you become a grandparent, you already know what it takes to raise a child," he said. "And since it’s not your primary responsibility, you can really just bask in the joy of everything they do because you don’t have to worry about all the other stuff."