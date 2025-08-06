Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Al Roker supported by co-hosts on emotional move away from TODAY studio
Al Roker is seen on 'Today' at Rockefeller Plaza on August 1, 2025 in New York City© Getty Images

The beloved TODAY weatherman is heading down to the South for the week

Ahad Sanwari
2 minutes ago
Al Roker is grabbing his neck pillow and putting his phone in flight mode for the rest of the week, as the veteran TODAY Show anchor takes his show on the road.

The beloved NBC weatherman, 70, reported for the Wednesday, August 6 edition of the show from Miami, Florida, conducting an entire segment on all the city has to offer.

Al Roker and Tom Llamas in Miami pose for a photo by the pier, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Al is currently in Miami with NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Llamas

He was joined by new NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Llamas, a Miami native who gave Al the tour on all things food, dance and nightlife in the city, in particular the Little Havana neighborhood, where Tom briefly lived as a child.

Al then announced during the main two hours of TODAY that immediately after finishing up his time in Miami on the Third Hour of TODAY, he'll be hopping on another plane and flying down south to Texas.

He will kickstart a new chapter of the NBC initiative "Lend a Hand," which he has led in the past, providing a spotlight, charitable services, and resources to regions hit hard by natural devastation or tragedy, most notably helping local charities with necessary funds and facilities.

This time, Al will be going to Kerrville, Texas, one of the regions affected by the devastating floods along the Guadalupe River Valley, resulting in 135 fatalities, 117 of which were from Kerr County.

The flash floods over the 4th of July weekend left nearly a 1000 people in the surrounding regions in need of rescue, with horrific property loss. Among the most notable cases was the casualties and destruction at Camp Mystic, a Christian girls' summer camp in Kerr County, which saw 27 fatalities, six more people missing, and several buildings destroyed.

TODAY -- Pictured: Al Roker's Lend A Hand in Key West, Florida on Thursday, November 16, 2017© Getty Images
The TODAY weatherman will bring his "Lend a Hand" initiative to Kerrville, Texas

Al announced it on the show, with Savannah Guthrie introducing it as "something important," saying: "We're going to be bringing our 'Lend a Hand' series to Kerrville, Texas."

"Our hearts are breaking for that area," he continued. "So we're going to be there live tomorrow morning, shining a light on the region's recovery, what's still needed, and the inspiring stories of neighbors who lost everything helping neighbors despite everything they went through themselves."

Savannah said in response: "Al, when you come, you're not only [lending] a hand, but I think having your heart there, and you really wrap your hands around a community," with Dylan Dreyer, subbing in for Al and Carson Daly, nodding in agreement and Craig Melvin wishing him "save travels, buddy."

TODAY -- Pictured: Al Roker's Lend A Hand - Puerto Rico on Wednesday, November 15, 2017© Getty Images
The charitable initiative began back in 2002, led by Al

On the Third Hour too, he added: "It was hit so hard by those devastating floods," motioning to Tom beside him, who'd covered the situation live in that first week of July.

"As soon as we finish here, hopping on a plane, and we'll bring that to you live tomorrow morning," he concluded, with Craig adding: "We always love it when you show up and you lend a hand."

Staff of Marina Maher and kids from "Wilderness Works" celebrate 25 years by giving back as part of "Lend a Hand Today" during The TODAY Show with Al Roker in Atlanta Georgia on April 18, 2008© Getty Images
"We always love it when you show up and you lend a hand," Craig gushed to his co-anchor

"Lend a Hand" began in 2002 as an annual initiative led by Al himself, which started off by him renting a large truck and driving to different parts of the country to aid local charities, with several iterations of it seeing him visit multiple places all at once, from California to Tennessee.

