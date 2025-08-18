Midsomer Murders star makes fresh comment about real reason for show exit

Midsomer Murders star Daniel Casey has opened up about the reason for his exit from the ITV mystery drama, in which he starred from 1997 to 2008.

Daniel, who played sidekick Sergeant Troy opposite John Nettles in the programme, appeared on BBC Breakfast on Monday morning to discuss his starring role in the upcoming Midsomer Murders theatre production, The Killings at Badger's Drift, which is touring the UK from the autumn.

When asked about his departure from the drama, Daniel told hosts Jon Kay and Sarah Campbell: "It was a fairly easy [decision] actually."

© TV Times via Getty Images Daniel Casey played Sergeant Troy from 1997 to 2008

The actor, who landed the role aged 24, went on to reveal that when he was 30, he was watching a rugby match between South Africa and New Zealand when the commentator said: "The only risk in life is never to take a risk."

"It felt like he was talking to me," Daniel explained. "I thought, 'I didn't come into this job to do the same thing year on year', so I thought it was time to step off the cliff and see what else is out there, and I've had an amazing time."

He added, "It's been brilliant, I think you want a varied career."

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen said of Daniel's upcoming role: "Midsomer Murders is a beloved classic for crime drama fans all over the world, so to see Daniel Casey step into John Nettles’s shoes for the role of Tom Barnaby in The Killings as Badger's Drift will be a real treat!"

Midsomer Murders stage production

Daniel is returning to the world of Midsomer Murders in the role of DCI Tom Barnaby, who was played by John Nettles in the ITV show.

On stepping into his former co-star's shoes, Daniel said: "It's quite daunting, it's amazing, it's wonderful."

Daniel starred opposite John Nettles

He continued: "John's such a lovely man, and it was such an important part of my early career, and he said it himself, 'I learnt at the feet of the master,' and actually I did."

"He was amazing and I stood next to him for seven years, so a lot of that has rubbed off, I hope, and I'm really excited."

What to expect from the Midsomer Murders stage show

Based on the book by Caroline Graham, The Killings at Badger's Drift, and penned by Guy Unsworth, the story is set in the picturesque village of Badger's Drift, where popular spinster Emily Simpson has been found dead.

When her friend, Lucy Bellringer, refuses to accept it was an accident, DCI Tom Barnaby and Sergeant Gavin Troy are called upon to investigate, uncovering a world of hidden passions, long-buried secrets and deadly rivalries.

The Killings at Badger's Drift is touring the UK from the autumn

The synopsis continues: "With eccentric villagers, shocking twists and an unforgettable reveal, The Killings at Badger’s Drift is a classic whodunnit that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Bringing to life the wit, charm, and chilling suspense of the beloved TV series and original series of books, this gripping and thrilling new show is set to delight audiences."