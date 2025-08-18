Downton Abbey stars team up for 'thrilling' new drama

Downton Abbey stars Sue Johnston and Paul Copley are set to lead the cast of 5's new drama, Big Winners.

The upcoming drama has been announced alongside three other commissions from 5, which is reviving the iconic Play for Today format. Each production champions new voices and focuses on bringing low-income talent into the spotlight behind the scenes in writing, directing and production roles.

5's latest announcement couldn't be more exciting for emerging talent. The new format will give writers, directors and members of production teams from low-income backgrounds a way into working in TV. Play for Today, which ran on BBC One from 1970 until 1984, was famed for exploring socially relevant dramas and shining a light on emerging stars, including Alison Steadman, Helen Mirren and Dennis Potter. I'm excited to see what 5 has to offer.

What is Big Winners about?

The single drama follows Edith and Arthur Thistle, whose lives are transformed when they win 14 million pounds in the lottery. But while Arthur dreams of spending big, Edith wants a divorce.

© Nick Briggs Sue Johnston in Downton Abbey

The full synopsis reads: "It's a story about Edith and Arthur Thistle – for fifty-three years, they have managed to get by—never rich, never extravagant, but always together. That all changes in an instant when they win fourteen million pounds in the lottery. Arthur dreams of spending big, finally tasting the high life. But before the celebrations can begin, Edith drops a bombshell: she wants a divorce."

It continues: "Big Winners is about opportunity, who gets to seize the day and who gets left behind. A thrilling, funny, deeply emotional exploration of lives lived, and lives missed."

Paul Copley stars in the drama

Who stars in Big Winners?

Sue Johnston (Downton Abbey, The Responder, The Royle Family) and Paul Copley (Downton Abbey, Last Tango in Halifax, The Archers) will star as Edith and Arthur.

They're joined by Alexa Davies (Cobra, Funny Woman, Raised by Wolves) and Mia Tormey, who will star as Jade and Kaylee.

Sue will play Edith in the single drama

As for the creative team, writer Martha Watson Allpress (Patricia Gets Ready) is on board, making her TV writing debut. Emma Turner will also make her debut as director.

Production is underway.

Other commissions announced

5 has also announced three other commissions that make up the Play for Today slate; Special Measures, a state of the nation drama looking at the growing pressures facing schools in the UK, which will star Jessica Plummer (The Girl Before, Missing You); Never Too Late, which is billed as "an irreverent take on ageing, following a rebellious woman forced to start over in a retirement village", starring Anita Dobson (Doctor Who, Father Brown), Nigel Havers (Chariots of Fire, A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story), Tracy-Ann Oberman (It's a Sin, Friday Night Dinner), Nina Wadia (Count Abdulla, EastEnders) and Natasha Williams (It’s a Sin, EastEnders); and the psychological thriller Intruder, starring Alan Davies (McDonald & Dodds, Jonathan Creek) and Nikki Amuka-Bird (I, Jack Wright, Knock at the Cabin).