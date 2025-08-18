BBC's 'compelling' 3-part series is the ultimate watch for true crime fans

Calling all true crime fans! The BBC has just announced a gripping new three-part series, and it sounds like essential viewing for anyone fascinated by the inner workings of criminal minds.

Cracking the Case explores a different crime in each episode, unpacking the psychological insights and police processes that put criminals behind bars – while also shining a light on how they see justice served for victims and their families.

Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said of the new show: "True crime documentaries are everywhere right now, but the BBC's upcoming three-parter sounds like a must-watch for fans of the genre, delving into not just the crimes, but the evidence that put some of the UK's most notorious criminals in prison."

Intrigued? Read on for everything you need to know about the new series…

What to expect from Cracking the Case

Produced by BBC News, the series takes viewers step by step through the investigative process, offering rare insight into what it truly means to solve a crime.

The official synopsis reads: "Every crime leaves a trail. Fingerprints, DNA, a move caught on camera.

"BBC News journalist Calum Leslie is joined by two experts – one who investigates how crimes are committed and one who digs into why.

© BBC Host Calum and the two experts lead the show

"The team examines the evidence that led to convictions and put some of the UK's most notorious criminals behind bars.

"Gaining access to information that usually remains sealed, Cracking the Case gives professional insights into the psychological profile behind the criminal act and walks the audience through how the perpetrators were caught.

"At the heart of each episode lies a thorough exploration of the impact crime has on victims and their families – giving a voice to the people most profoundly impacted by terrible events by hearing directly from them."

Who are the masterminds behind the show?

At the heart of the series are two specialists who know exactly what it takes to crack a case.

The first is Rebecca Mason, a former police detective, who has 14 years of experience bringing criminals to justice from the front lines of policing.

Rebecca Mason secured the UK's first romance fraud conviction

Rebecca even secured the UK's first romance fraud conviction, and was recognised by the judge presiding over the case for her diligence.

The second expert on the show is Dr Sohom Das, a forensic psychiatrist and expert witness who assesses both criminals and victims on behalf of the courts.

© BBC Dr Soham Das serves as forensic psychiatrist and expert witness for the courts

In doing so, Sohom has come face to face with some of the most dangerous criminals – as well as the people most seriously impacted by their crimes.

What have the creatives said?

Upon the show's announcement, BBC Commissioning Editor Chris Achilles said: "This new format from the BBC News Video on Demand team takes a serious look into how crimes, that have hit the headlines, have been solved.

"Using studio-based storytelling, with detailed graphic explainers, police interviews and evidence as well as compelling testimony from those impacted – we will take audiences through the process of how crimes are solved, step by step."

© BBC BBC News journalist Calum Leslie hosts Cracking the Case

Meanwhile, the show's presenter Calum Leslie added: "BBC News is the home of trusted, impartial journalism and the work of our newsgathering teams across the country is what provides the journalistic rigour behind this series.

"We are there in court, hearing the evidence and witness testimony. We are with the people affected by these crimes, broadcasting their stories. Cracking the Case uses all of these resources to reveal how investigations take shape and the profound impact these crimes have on victims and communities."

When does Cracking the Case come to screens?

All three episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer on 1 September.