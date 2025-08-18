This popular GMA star is moving to a brand new show — and we have an exclusive first look

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
GMA3: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW - 6/12/25 - Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan co-anchor âGMA3: What You Need to Knowâ. âGMA3ââ airs weekdays on ABC. DEMARCO MORGAN, EVA PILGRIM, GINGER ZEE, DEBORAH ROBERTS © ABC
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
34 minutes ago
Eva Pilgrim is making big moves! The former ABC News anchor, best known as one of the co-anchors of GMA3: What You Need to Know, will now be kicking off a brand new journey with CBS.

It was announced last month that Eva, 42, was named Deborah Norville's successor on Inside Edition, the long-running CBS newsmagazine, with her tenure finally beginning on Monday, August 18.

Ahead of her debut as Inside Edition's newest anchor, HELLO! has a exclusive look at Eva's first day on set getting TV ready, watch below…

WATCH: A first look at Eva Pilgrim's first day with "Inside Edition"

"Anchoring Inside Edition is truly a dream job," she said when the announcement was made. "I have been an avid viewer and fan of the show for many years. I'm pinching myself that I get to work with this amazing team. It's truly an honor to join a show with such a long, rich history."

Executive producer Charles Lachman added in a statement: "We feel like we won the jackpot to have Eva join our team as the next anchor of Inside Edition."

"She has solid news chops from her years as a reporter and anchor in national and local news, plus a warm relatability that resonates with audiences. We look forward to having a journalist of her caliber take Inside Edition into its next chapter."

